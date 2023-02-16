Lukashenko to visit Putin on Friday to talk about war, Kremlin confirms

On Friday, the president of the aggressor country Vladimir Putin will meet with illegitimate President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence near Moscow, and the conversation will be profound in nature.

Source: Russian state-owned news outlet RIA Novosti and BelTA, Belarusian state-run news agency



Quote from Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary of Russian President: "As for the preparations for the meeting between the two presidents, Putin and Lukashenko, tomorrow – yes, I can confirm that such a meeting is being prepared."



Details: Peskov states that the meeting will take place in Novo-Ogaryovo, and "the conversation will be thorough."

Lukashenko also confirmed that the meeting would take place on 17 February and described the main topics to be discussed.

Quote from Lukashenko: "We will discuss security and defence issues. But the main thing (I have already said that we are preparing a meeting of the Supreme State Council in April or May) is that we will discuss economic, military, and political issues that will be discussed at the Supreme State Council," he said.

The sides are also to discuss the issue of a joint military grouping in Belarus. "If we come to the issue of our joint grouping in Belarus, of course, we will discuss this as well," Lukashenko said.

The self-styled leader added that the Russian military was not in Belarus to attack Ukraine. According to his version, the Russians "are undergoing combat coordination with the Belarusian military in order to be ready to repel aggression against Belarus together if necessary."



Background:

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine (NSDC), believes that the president of the aggressor country, Vladimir Putin, will once more try to induce illegitimate Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko to directly participate in the war against Ukraine.

In a conversation with journalists, Lukashenko said that the Belarusian army would join the Russian army in the war only in the event of a direct attack on Belarus.

