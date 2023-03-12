Lukashenko visits Iran to discuss bilateral relations

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko arrived in Tehran, Iran, on March 12 to meet with Iranian leaders, according to Lukashenko’s official press service.

After having landed at Mehrabad International Airport, Lukashenko and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will reportedly discuss the countries’ bilateral relations, with an “emphasis on trade and economic cooperation,” including industry, agriculture, transport, and logistics.

“Special attention will be paid to the situation in the region and the world in general,” the press release said, adding that several agreements on “areas of mutual interest” will be signed.

No further information was provided regarding the nature of their discussions.

Lukashenko will also meet with Iran’s First Vice-President Mohammad Mokhber, parliament speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf, and Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader.

