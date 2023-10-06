Lukashenko vows to have weapons for modern warfare in 1 year and threatens his adversaries

Alexander Lukashenko, self-proclaimed President of Belarus, has claimed that the country will have "everything necessary" to wage a modern war within about a year.

Source: Belarusian regime-aligned news agency BelTA, citing Lukashenko's remarks during his visit to the country's Brest Oblast

Quote: "We have fully absorbed the experience of modern warfare. By the middle of next year we will have everything we need in full: communications, reconnaissance, unmanned aerial vehicles, including strike drones, reactive armor.

... But we will do it actively while defending. In order to launch an offensive at any moment if necessary."

Details: Meanwhile, Lukashenko pointed to the possibility of using nuclear weapons to inflict "unacceptable damage" on the adversary.

Quote: "We are not talking about the more powerful weapons that we now have in order to demonstrate our might and inflict unacceptable damage on the adversary [if Belarus is attacked]. We will not buy thousands of tanks but we can always inflict unacceptable damage.

In other words, before attacking Belarus the adversary will have to think about the response that will be unacceptable for them."

Background: On 22 July, the US Defense Intelligence Agency stated that there was "no reason to doubt" that Russia had indeed deployed tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, as Russian President Vladimir Putin had claimed.

Meanwhile, Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, believes that Belarus cannot use nuclear weapons.

