Lukashenko's business jet lands in Turkey – media

A business jet used by high-ranking officials and family members of the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, has landed in Turkey, having taken an unusual route, the Belarusian media outlet Reform.by reported on June 24.

It is not known if the Belarusian dictator was on the plane. It is also used by his sons.

Reform.by cited data on the plane’s flightpath from the Radarbox service, which tracks flights.

The Canadair CL-600−2B19 Challenger 850, number EW-301PJ, reportedly took off from Minsk at 00:01 local time on June 24 and landed on the Turkish Mediterranean coast in Bodrum at 05:15, having made a big "detour."

According to the map, the plane tried to bypass Russia's Krasnodar and Stavropol Krais, flew over the Caspian Sea and then reached the Turkish resort via Georgia.

Belarusian propaganda media also report that Lukashenko held a brainstorming session with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. According to the media, Putin himself called Lukashenko and informed him about the situation in Russia.

