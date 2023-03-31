Lukashenko's security forces accidentally leak movement of S-400 air defense systems, Belarusian volunteers say

Lukashenko's security forces accidentally leak movement of S-400 air defense systems

The monitoring group stated that Lukashenko's Interior Ministry unit, the Main Directorate for Combating Organized Crime and Corruption (GUBOPiK), published a video of the detention of four people, whom they called a "sleeper cell of extremists," in one of Gomel city's garage cooperatives.

One of the men was detained on the premises of the Gomel airport, and two S-400 air defense systems standing on the runway were captured in the footage.

Lukashenko's security forces themselves thus additionally confirmed that the An-124 Ruslan aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces brought not only missiles but also S-400 launchers to Belarus.

Belarusian Hajun has previously drawn attention to this activity.

