Luke Bryan celebrates his wife’s 40th birthday with sweet, simple message originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

In the midst of the holiday season, Luke Bryan and his family have another sweet anniversary to share.

The singer’s wife, Caroline, celebrates her 40th birthday on New Year’s Eve.

Bryan marked the occasion with a simple, heartfelt message on his Instagram, posting a photo of the two of them smiling for the camera in front of a “Happy Birthday” banner. Though Caroline’s birthday takes place each year in the middle of winter, the pair seem to be celebrating in a warm climate: Both are wearing short sleeves and sunglasses, with a river in the picture's background. “Happy 40th my love. I love you,” Bryan wrote in the caption.

Bryan, 43, and Caroline got married in 2006 after first meeting at Georgia Southern University, when he was a senior and she was a freshman. Since then, the couple had two sons and adopted two nieces and a nephew.

The family celebrated this Christmas with a ski trip to Colorado, according to Caroline's Instagram.