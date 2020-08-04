Luke Combs approves of Keith Urban's cover of 'Even Though I'm Leaving'

Keith Urban and Luke Combs showed some love to each other on social media recently after Urban covered of one of Combs' hit songs.

The 2018 CMA Entertainer of the Year took to Instagram to share a sweet acoustic rendition of Combs' heart-tugging "Even Though I'm Leaving." Perched in a sunny room with his guitar in hand, Urban delivered a thoughtful performance, singing, "Just 'cause I'm leavin' / It don't mean that / I won't be right by your side."

"Hey Luke.... how much do ya MISS TOURING?!!!" Urban teased in the caption. Combs replied with his approval of the cover.

"Holy s--- that sounds great buddy," Combs wrote, adding that he misses touring "a lot."

The video caught the attention of fellow country star Tanya Tucker, who chimed in by commenting with a trio of heart emojis.

"Even Though I'm Leaving" is the second single off Combs' wildly successful sophomore album, "What You See Is What You Get." It became his seventh consecutive No. 1 hit when it topped the country charts in 2019.

