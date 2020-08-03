Luke Combs marries longtime girlfriend in a sunset beach ceremony

Country singer Luke Combs didn't let COVID-19 or impending Tropical Storm Isaias dash his wedding plans with longtime love Nicole Hocking. The two tied the knot in a romantic beachside ceremony in Florida over the weekend.

The 30-year-old shared several images of their big day on Sunday, which not only showed off the lovely sunset ceremony but also Hocking's gorgeous wedding gown and bouquet.

"Yesterday was the best day of my life," Combs wrote. "I got to marry my best friend. I love you @nicohocking, here’s to forever."

Hocking also announced their nuptials on Sunday, writing a little more about their ultra-private ceremony.

"Yesterday was the most special day!! I’m so happy to spend the rest of my life with you!" she gushed to Combs in the caption. "Although we wish would could have had every single one of our family & friends there, we can’t wait to celebrate with everyone next year!"

Of course, the music industry flooded the newlyweds with an abundance of well wishes, among them Tanya Tucker, Kane Brown, Carly Pearce and more.

Also sending their enthusiastic congratulations to the wedded couple were "This Is Us" star Chrissy Metz, Good Charlotte frontman Joel Madden and celebrity chef and "Nailed It!" judge Jean-Paul Bourgeois.

Combs and his wife, who started dating in 2016, said they intend to share more about their big day sometime "soon."

