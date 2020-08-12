Country superstar Luke Combs shared a memory from his recent wedding to his wife Nicole on Instagram -- a photo of the couple on the beach at sunset. In the photo, Nicole's wedding dress train floats in the wind as she and Luke look into one another's eyes.

MORE: Luke Combs marries longtime girlfriend in a sunset beach ceremony

"Still seems like a fairytale @nicocombs, I love you. Probably gonna post a lot of these so just get used to it," Combs wrote in the caption.

"oOoOo a ~fairytale~ I love you like a lot," his wife responded in the comments.

It appears the couple has extended their stay in Florida. Combs shared another photo on Instagram of both proudly showing off a pair of fish they caught.

MORE: Brad Paisley's new star-studded music video features cameos from Peyton Manning, Tim McGraw and George Stephanopoulos

"They ain’t the biggest fish in the world, hell they ain’t even keepers, but they’re the first fish me and my WIFE caught on OUR boat," the singer wrote in the caption of his post. "Helluva day babe. I love you."

The couple married in a small beachside ceremony on Aug. 1. To celebrate, they had a cake in the shape of a beer can that read "Nicole & Beer Never Broke My Heart" -- a reference to Combs' hit song, "Beer Never Broke My Heart."

Luke Combs shares photo from his 'fairy-tale' wedding originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com