Luke DeCock’s AP Top 25 basketball poll ballot: Week 7

The terrific Florida Atlantic-Arizona game in Las Vegas on Christmas Eve Eve, a double-overtime win for the Owls, was not only validation for those of us who continued to believe in FAU after a baffling early season loss to Bryant but an early present for anyone who celebrates college basketball.

That game — a taste of March in December, every bit the feel of a potential West Regional semifinal — was not only as dramatic as any bowl game could ever be, but there was actually something on the line: Two heavyweights, battling it out for a win that will prove meaningful at the end of the year. A shame it wasn’t a home-and-home, but nevertheless, good to see FAU capitalizing on its Final Four run by booking games like this. And winning them!

Illinois fans — my people! — can finally shut up about the Illini not appearing on this ballot. I never argued that Illinois wasn’t worthy of top-25 consideration; I just never had an open spot on my ballot. You only get to rank 25. But Virginia drops off this week, not because of the loss at Memphis, which is far from a disqualifying factor, but because the Cavaliers’ overall profile no longer meets top-25 standards. (It certainly bears no comparison to Illinois’.) Merry Christmas to the Land of Lincoln.

This season’s ballots

1. Houston (Last week: 1)

2. Purdue (2)

3. Kansas (3)

4. Arizona (6)

5. Connecticut (4)

6. Florida Atlantic (15)

7. Marquette (5)

8. Tennessee (9)

9. BYU (10)

10. Clemson (13)

11. Colorado State (12)

12. Wisconsin (16)

13. North Carolina (17)

14. Oklahoma (8)

15. San Diego State (18)

16. Gonzaga (19)

17. Kentucky (20)

18. Texas A&M (21)

19. Memphis (24)

20. Duke (23)

21. Illinois (NR)

22. James Madison (22)

23. Baylor (11)

24. Auburn (25)

25. Creighton (7)

OUT Virginia (14)

Under consideration Dayton, Iowa State, Mississippi, New Mexico, Nevada, Princeton, Utah

