Luke Jerram oil fountain sculpture to show our dependency on oil

Art work made from recycled acrylic and overflowing with used engine oil has been made to highlight human dependency on oil.

Oil Fountain, by Luke Jerram, will be showcased in Bristol in February and was designed to stimulate debate about the need for urgent global action.

The creator from Bristol is an internationally renowned artist.

"We need to reduce our dependency on oil - steering society towards a net-zero future," he said.

On its surface, the sculpture features laser-cut designs of plants and animals that have become extinct.

It flows with engine oil instead of water, to highlight how contemporary society is reliant on oil and the need to move away from this dependency.

Mr Jerram said: "With a climate crisis underway, I hope this artwork will act as a focal point for conversations," he said.

Prof Daniela Schmidt, an earth and climate scientist at the University of Bristol Cabot Institute for the Environment, said: "This week, many leaders are gathering for COP27.

"Large promises were made in Glasgow at COP26 to end deforestation and strongly reduce emissions - not much progress was made

"If we do not halt climate change, biodiversity loss and address inequity, summers like the one we had in the UK with droughts and record heatwaves, resulting in deaths, crop failure, challenges to transport and energy production, will become the norm."

After the sculpture has been revealed in Bristol, it will tour museums, city festivals and art galleries worldwide.

