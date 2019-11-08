Luke Lazarus Takes Startup Marketing to the Next Level

By CorpGov Editorial Staff

When most people hear about Wall Street and startup tycoons, they think of a dog-eat-dog world where only the fittest survive. In such a competitive environment, it can be challenging to get help with starting a new company. A few notable individuals have stepped away from this cutthroat environment to help other startups achieve their own success stories. Luke Lazarus may have made his name as an innovative entrepreneur, but he is now spending his time working with other startups and innovators.

Luke Lazarus Helps Startups Reach Their Potential

While Lazarus is known for his consulting work today, he did not begin his career as a business consultant. Years ago, his business success actually started when he was just a child. He was only 8 years old when he began his first business. After this early success, he went on to achieve top grades in high school. He also excelled in scholastic sports.

Following his early academic, athletic and entrepreneurial achievements, Lazarus had to choose between top colleges from across the world. While he was recruited by Ivy League schools, Lazarus decided to stay within Melbourne for his university education. He ended up graduating from the Melbourne Business School with his master’s degree in business administration.

Lazarus may have achieved exceptional things in the academic world, but he wanted to return to his first true love and his greatest passion in life. As soon as he graduated from school, Lazarus began creating startup companies. He spent the next decade building four different businesses that he sold for a significant, stunning profit. By the time he was 35 years old, Lazarus no longer had to work for money. He could continue to create world-class companies if he wanted to. Lazarus could also choose to retire and live out the rest of his life on an island somewhere. Instead, he decided to start an entirely different path in his career.

Rather than make a few million dollars through new startups, Lazarus decided to give back to the business community. Earning money was not enough for him anymore. Instead, his passion came from starting and building innovative companies. From now on, he was going to be a business consultant for startups.

While he was now focusing on consulting with startups, Lazarus remained true to his original, rigorous style. He had an approach to consulting that startups had never witnessed before. Lazarus believed that emotional connections between customers and stakeholders were extremely important. In addition, he placed a strong focus on data analysis and systems. Through his hard work, he sought to help other entrepreneurs discover elegant solutions to common problems.

Helping Startups Achieve More

Many startup owners are exceptionally creative, talented individuals. Among startup owners, it is common to see people who work 10 to 15 hours a day as they grow their company. Because of this, the problem with startups is rarely caused by a lack of effort or creativity. While startup owners are talented individuals, they do not always have the right skills to do every single job at their organization.

Lazarus has developed a reputation for helping startups create the right business plan for reaching the next level. He is brutally realistic in uncovering problems and finding the best solutions. Because of his support, dozens of companies have gone from shoestring budgets to initial public offerings (IPOs) worth millions of dollars.

No one is able to be talented at everything. Even the most intelligent individuals in the world cannot possibly know everything. Savvy entrepreneurs know when they should hire a company or team to do a task like accounting, marketing or operations management. Lazarus’ unique talent is in finding these problem areas, being brutally realistic about the problem and helping businesses achieve a solution.

Additionally, Lazarus is talented at navigating the world of high finance. He helps startups learn about brand messaging and conducting a successful road show. Once startups have created a good business plan and developed their brand, they are ready to search the world for potential investors. Lazarus helps startups prepare their books and their business for meeting venture capitalists and angel investors. Then, this capital allows the business to grow into a multinational operation.

When an entrepreneur meets a venture capitalist for the first time, they have only 30 seconds to get the investor’s attention. By crafting the perfect message, the company can quickly show the investor their brand and what their company plans on accomplishing in the future. Through Lazarus’ experience and guidance, startups around the world are finally able to achieve their true potential.

