Luke Littler vs Rob Cross LIVE: World Darts Championship semi-final score and latest updates

Teenage sensation Luke Littler returns to the stage at the World Darts Championship tonight Tuesday as he faces Rob Cross for a place in the final.

The 16-year-old Littler eased past Brendan Dolan to reach the final four and will now look to defeat former World Champion Rob Cross for a place in Wednesday’s final, which would make him the youngest ever player to do so. Cross - who won the tournament back in 2018 on debut - booked his place in the semi-finals after a miraculous display on Monday, fighting back from 4-0 down to defeat the in-form Chris Dobey 5-4.

In the other semi-final, pre-tournament favourite Luke Humphries will take on Scott Williams for a place in the final. Humphries reached this stage after a comprehensive win over Dave Chisnall, while Williams produced one of the shocks of the tournament to defeat three-time World Champion Michael van Gerwen in the quarter-finals.

World Darts Championship semi-finals LIVE

Only four players remain as semi-finals get under way at Alexandra Palace

16-year-old Luke Littler faces former World Champion Rob Cross

Pre-tournament favourite Luke Humphries takes on Scott Williams

Cross wins first set but Littler hits back to win two in a row

Rob Cross 1-3 (0-0) Luke Littler

20:42 , Karl Matchett

Luke Littler is halfway to the World Championship final after a brilliant comeback performance since that difficult first set.

Huge job on now for Rob Cross to salvage the night and his tournament.

Luke Littler, TAKE A BOW! 🤯



Rob Cross 1-3 (2-3) Luke Littler

20:41 , Karl Matchett

Cross knows he needs a big game here to get back in with a chance to take this set - and he provides it with a fine double 17. 2-2 now and he needs to do it again - fantastic start with another 180.

Littler isn’t bothered - he turns around and lands one of his own - and then Cross turns around and does exactly the same again!

Classic excitement as the third in a row lands.

141 for Cross to claim the leg but he can’t do it and Littler has only left 41. Double 16 and it’s 3-1 to Littler!

Rob Cross 1-2 (1-2) Luke Littler

20:37 , Karl Matchett

Cross misses another bullseye finish - third one of the match. Littler steps up and smashes out 149 to go 2-1 up in the fourth set.

Quite incredible.

11-darter from Littler to kick off the fourth set...



Rob Cross 1-2 (1-1) Luke Littler

20:35 , Karl Matchett

Littler picks straight back up where he left off and takes the first leg of the fourth.

Another 180 follows, that’s 12 for the night. Six wins of the last seven legs have gone his way, after that magic start from Cross.

It’s 164 to finish, Littler’s highest finish of this tournament, but he doesn’t replicate that here and Cross closes out his 32 instead to level the set, 1-1.

Rob Cross 1-2 (1-3) Luke Littler

20:32 , Karl Matchett

Cross keeps the set alive with a very calm finish and a bit of a grin at the crowd - receiving a bit of stick from them, perhaps.

Littler picks up the match’s 10th 180 of the night, taking himself to 164 and picks up a solid 100 next time out. Cross on 68 so Littler must finish this time for the set - but misses double tops to do so.

Can Cross close out? He can’t double 16 missed and Littler lands double 10 to lead two sets to one!

Rob Cross 1-1 (0-2) Luke Littler

20:28 , Karl Matchett

88 or 86? Littler couldn’t finish the latter, Cross comes in and needs double 14, gets the single, misses the double 7.

Littler misses the first throw, five instead of 20, but finishes to take the first leg.

Cross needs to raise his game once more.

5/17 doubles found for Cross, 6/10 for Littler. And Littler has just landed another 180 to wild acclaim - 140 the follow for Cross. Littler hits treble 17 twice and needs double tops for another leg - nails it.

Rob Cross 1-1 (2-3) Luke Littler

20:20 , Karl Matchett

Littler goes low to move to 74, Cross misses the second double 10 he needs to close out and Littler buries double 12 to take the leg and the set! One apiece and he suddenly looks far happier.

Luke Littler turns it around! 🔃



Rob Cross 1-0 (2-2) Luke Littler

20:17 , Karl Matchett

Littler shakes his head in frustration after missing his mark once more. What’s the response? This is really the first time he’s struggled, been under pressure, at the Championship.

Rob Cross really on top right now and playing well - needs 86 to finish and take a two-set lead. 18, 18...25. Misses his chance and Littler closes with double 12 to go 2-2 in the second set.

Rob Cross 1-0 (2-1) Luke Littler

20:15 , Karl Matchett

Cross hits back to take the next leg and just ask another question of his young opponent, who again finds the five instead of the 20 as he returns to the board.

Cross has the chance to clear from 128. Treble 18, 18, 20 - leaves himself 36. Back he comes for double 18 for a second straight leg - but hits the single and misses the double 9.

One more chance for Littler and he incredibly sees the dart bounce out off the metal!

Ten and double four sees Cross finally land the leg.

Rob Cross 1-0 (0-1) Luke Littler

20:10 , Karl Matchett

Zero trebleless visits for Cross in the first set - work for Littler to do to improve on that score.

The second set starts with Littler getting one treble 20 then seeing the next arrow ricochet across into the five. Cross takes 180, Littler responds with the exact same score. 12 to close out for Littler if he gets the chance, Cross needs the bull...gets the outer!

Double 3 for Littler to take the first leg.

Rob Cross 1-0 (3-2) Luke Littler

20:04 , Karl Matchett

“Wow”, mouths Littler as he lands just one of the three treble 19s he was aiming for.

Cross takes himself down to 32, Littler responds with 180 but the former champion closes the first set with a double 16 first dart.

Rob Cross 0-0 (2-2) Luke Littler

20:02 , Karl Matchett

180 for Cross, his first of the night. Both miss a throw they could have finished on but Cross hits back to land a double 8 and take the third leg.

Littler then only opens with 57 next leg, leaving himself work to do - and Cross looks very much at ease right now, asking the crowd for some noise after landing another double 18 to leave himself 54 to finish. Double 20 is missed though...double 10 too.

Littler 76 to take the leg - and he lands it! 2-2.

Rob Cross 0-0 (1-1) Luke Littler

19:58 , Karl Matchett

Cheers ring out as Littler lands the first 180 of the night!

A second attempt to finish from 170 for the youngster but he leaves 34 on the board. Cross doesn’t finish from 134 and Littler lands double 10 to equal matters, 1-1.

Rob Cross 0-0 (1-0) Luke Littler

19:56 , Karl Matchett

Cross opens with 100 and here we go. Massive atmosphere as we get started, chiefly due to “stand up if you love the darts” chants.

Cross hits the bull but can’t finish from 121, leaving Littler 170 - also misses out, hitting the 1 instead of 20. Double 20 for Cross...takes him three darts but he manages it in the end to claim the first leg!

Rob Cross 0-0 (0-0) Luke Littler

19:53 , Karl Matchett

“Walking in a Littler wonderland” is ringing out around the Ally Pally as we prepare to get underway!

98.92 tournament average for Cross, 100.29 for Littler.

Rob Cross vs Luke Littler - LIVE

19:52 , Karl Matchett

Luke Littler is introduced by our Master of Ceremonies - plenty of noise and acclaim for him - including from a giant stuffed dog in the crowd. The youngster plays to the crowd, asking for more noise.

Rob Cross joins him on stage amid a host of boos initially - soon drowned out by music, cheers and plenty of other noise.

The two players shake and we’re about ready to get going for the first World Championship semifinal.

"I've kind of fallen back in love with Luke" 😅



Rob Cross vs Luke Littler - LIVE

19:46 , Karl Matchett

Here’s the route to the last four for both players:

Rob Cross

3-0 vs Thibault Tricole

4-2 vs Jeffre de Graaf

4-0 vs Jonny Clayton

QF: 5-4 vs Chris Dobey

Luke Littler

3-0 vs Christian Kist

3-1 vs Andrew Gilding

4-1 vs Matt Campbell

4-1 vs Raymond van Barneveld

QF 5-1 vs Brendan Dolan

Rob Cross vs Luke Littler - LIVE

19:39 , Karl Matchett

As a reminder, we’re into first to six sets in the semis. Here is the format for each round:

First Round - Best of five sets

Second Round - Best of five sets

Third Round - Best of seven sets

Fourth Round - Best of seven sets

Quarter-Finals - Best of nine sets

Semi-Finals - Best of 11 sets

Final - Best of 13 sets

Rob Cross vs Luke Littler - LIVE

19:34 , Karl Matchett

We are back at Ally Pally and just four are left standing - Rob Cross vs Luke Littler is first up in the semi-finals.

Luke Humphries takes on Scott Williams in the second later this evening.

What is the World Darts Championship prize money?

19:15 , Karl Matchett

Defending champion Michael Smith is out and there will be a different name on the trophy this year, with the World Darts Championship entering the final stages at Alexandra Palace. Smith won last year’s tournament, beating Michael van Gerwen 7-4 in the final to lift the trophy for the first time but fell to Chris Dobey in the last 16 this time round.

We’re reaching the business end after 96 players took part in the prestigious championship hoping for their shot at glory. As runner-up back in January, Van Gerwen has also been dumped out of the tournament following his loss to Scott Williams with Luke Humphries the new favourite to win the competition.

What is the World Darts Championship prize money?

Luke Littler confident ahead of World Darts Championship semi-finals: ‘It’s going to take a lot to stop me’

19:05 , Karl Matchett

Luke Littler will aim to move a step closer to World Championship glory on Tuesday night and his path became clearer after tournament favourite Michael van Gerwen crashed out.

The 16-year-old has taken Alexandra Palace by storm and became the youngest semi-finalist ever after he beat Brendan Dolan 5-1 in the quarter-final.

A semi-final against 2018 winner Rob Cross is next up, but he will no longer have to meet Van Gerwen in the final after the three-time champion suffered one of the biggest shocks in recent times, going out 5-3 to unseeded Scott Williams.

It was a new year, but the same old brilliance from the precocious Littler, who is on the cusp of producing one of the greatest sporting stories of all time.

And the teenager believes it is going to “take a lot” to stop his juggernaut.

‘It’s going to take a lot to stop me’: Luke Littler eyes World Championship final

James Maddison, Declan Rice and the Premier League players supporting Luke Littler at World Championship

18:55 , Karl Matchett

Luke Littler has taken the darts world by storm and is making headlines around the world as the 16-year-old stands on the cusp of one of the greatest sporting stories of all time at the World Championship.

The teenage darts sensation plays Rob Cross in the semi-finals tonight and is enjoying celebrity status amid his historic run at Alexandra Palace.

Littler became the youngest semi-finalist ever after beating Brendan Dolan 5-1 in the quarter-finals on Monday night, which followed his stunning victory over his childhood idol Raymond van Barneveld.

The Cheshire player is also attracting the support of Premier League stars and the Manchester United fans was a guest at Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur matches over the weekend.

Littler and his family received complimentary tickets to watch Arsenal in the Premier League on Thursday night, with Gunners pair Declan Rice and Aaron Ramsdale asking him for a photo.

James Maddison, Declan Rice and the Premier League players supporting Luke Littler

Luke Humphries back to his best

18:45 , Ben Fleming

It was a quiet start to these Championships for the pre-tournament favourite Luke Humpries but the World No. 3 was back to his ruthless best in the quarters last night, with a 5-1 dismantling of Dave Chisnall.

Humphries is now unbeaten in 17 straight games and won the Players Championship and Grand Slam prior to this event. He’s the man in form but will have to negotiate a tricky semi-final customer in Scott Williams if he is to reach Wednesday’s showcase finale.

(Getty Images)

Scott Williams after yet another upset

18:35 , Ben Fleming

Luke Littler’s journey has stolen the spotlight but the performance of Scott Williams is equally noteworthy.

The unseeded Englishman had already dumped out two top-ten players to reach the quarter-finals but produced the shock of the tournament to defeat three-time champ Michael van Gerwen.

Williams said of his famous win: “Words don’t describe it, I am very, very happy.

“Michael is probably the best player in my generation, to be here is crazy ridiculous, but he wasn’t the Michael van Gerwen we have seen over the last few games, but I don’t really care.

“I am just happy to be here for another day. It is not about what he did in this game, it is about what I did. I hit my doubles and my treble 20s.”

(PA Wire)

Rob Cross looks to spoil the party

18:25 , Ben Fleming

Standing between Littler and a place in tomorrow’s final is eighth seed Rob Cross who pulled off a miraculous comeback to reach the final four.

Cross looked dead and buried when he was 4-0 down after barely 45 minutes as Chris Dobey played one of the matches of his life before the former electrician sparked into life and reeled off five successive sets to win 5-4.

The 33-year-old knows a thing or two about making a splash in this tournament, having demolished the legendary Phil Taylor to win the 2018 World Championship on debut but says he will try to block out the noise as he looks to reach the World Championship final for the first time since his maiden win.

“Everyone loves an underdog story,” Cross said of Littler’s journey. “It took a bit of pressure off me winning it first time as well.

“He’s fantastic and he deserves all the luck in the world - he is a nice young boy. Tomorrow we play darts, though, and I have to go down to business.”

Rob Cross celebrates during his remarkable win over Chris Dobey (Getty Images)

Meet Luke Littler – the 16-year-old darts prodigy lighting up the World Championship

18:15 , Ben Fleming

The 16-year-old has taken Alexandra Palace by storm and became the youngest semi-finalist ever after he beat Brendan Dolan 5-1 in the quarter-final.

Littler now has a final-four clash against Rob Cross for a place in tomorrow’s final.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new darting sensation:

Meet Luke Littler – the 16-year-old darts prodigy lighting up the World Championship

Luke Littler confident of Ally Pally glory as Michael van Gerwen dumped out

18:05 , Ben Fleming

Luke Littler says it is going to take something special to stop him becoming world darts champion and his path to Alexandra Palace glory became clearer after three-time winner Michael van Gerwen crashed out.

The 16-year-old has taken the World Championship by storm and continued his amazing journey by becoming the youngest semi-finalist ever after beating Brendan Dolan 5-1.

It was a new year but the same old brilliance from the precocious Littler, who is on the cusp of producing one of the greatest sporting stories of all time.

A semi-final against 2018 winner Rob Cross is next up but he will no longer have to meet Van Gerwen in the final after the Dutchman suffered one of the biggest shocks in recent times, going out 5-3 to unseeded Scott Williams in the last eight.

Here’s a recap of last night’s action:

Luke Littler confident of Ally Pally glory as Michael van Gerwen dumped out

Good evening!

15:13 , Ben Fleming

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the World Darts Championship semi-finals - and what an evening we have in store for you!

After a mouthwatering set of quarter-finals on Monday, the final four return to the Alexandra Palace as they look to make it to tomorrow’s final. First up, teenage sensation Luke Littler will look to continue his fairytale story as he takes on former World Champion Rob Cross.

After that, pre-tournament favourite Luke Humphries will take on Scott Williams for a place in the final.

Stay tuned right here for all the build-up and live updates!