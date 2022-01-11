The science of strokes: How they happen, who is most at risk

Best Life

We all do, or at least try to do, little daily things that are good for our body and mind—especially at the start of a new year. Whether that means taking the stairs instead of the escalator, swapping white bread for whole wheat, or drawing ourselves a long evening bath to soak in, it feels good to make healthy choices throughout the day. But it turns out one thing you may have been doing might not be so good for you after all—in fact, it could lead to dementia down the line.Dementia, defined by