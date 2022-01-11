The science of strokes: How they happen, who is most at risk
Someone in the U.S. has a stroke every 40 seconds, and women are more prone to strokes than men. Here's everything you need to know about strokes.
Someone in the U.S. has a stroke every 40 seconds, and women are more prone to strokes than men. Here's everything you need to know about strokes.
Chase Blackburn, who had spent eight seasons with the Panthers as both a player and a coach, said goodbye to the organization on Tuesday.
We all do, or at least try to do, little daily things that are good for our body and mind—especially at the start of a new year. Whether that means taking the stairs instead of the escalator, swapping white bread for whole wheat, or drawing ourselves a long evening bath to soak in, it feels good to make healthy choices throughout the day. But it turns out one thing you may have been doing might not be so good for you after all—in fact, it could lead to dementia down the line.Dementia, defined by
Figure skater Nathan Chen broke his own men's short program record and placed first at the 2022 U.S. Figure Skating Championships, while fellow Team USA member Vincent Zhou finished in third place. Chen, 22, reportedly smashed his 2020 record of 114.13 by finishing with a final score of 115.39 at the event, while Zhou, 21, scored 112.78, ultimately placing third. Zhou, who performed to Josh Groban's "Vincent (Starry, Starry Night),” answered back with his own quad lutz-triple toe loop.
Follow along with us as Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes speaks to the media after the end of the 2021 regular season.
Ocean heating driven by human-caused climate crisis, scientists say, in sixth consecutive year record has been broken An oil platform stands offshore as cargo shipping container ships wait in the Pacific Ocean to enter the port of Los Angeles. Photograph: Patrick T Fallon/AFP/Getty Images The world’s oceans have been set to simmer, and the heat is being cranked up. Last year saw the hottest ocean temperatures in recorded history, the sixth consecutive year that this record has been broken, accor
The record was released in 2011 as an apology for the delay around Weezy’s ninth album, ‘Tha Carter IV’
The Cowboys will face five 2021 division winners in 2022: the Packers, Rams and Titans on the road and the Bengals and Buccaneers at home.
Winter weather has arrived in Central New York, with snow and wintry precipitation coming Monday and Tuesday.
At least 1 in 6 men have experienced sexual abuse or assault, and the consequences of that abuse can ripple across a lifetime.
New England did not elevate WR Kristian Wilkerson.
"Dad bods" have been accepted for years. But why aren't "mom bods" normalized in the same way?
Ordinary Americans don’t care about marking the anniversary of “Insurrection Day.” They know a fake insurrection when they see one.
Wood pellets are touted as a 'green' way to make electricity, but many reject these claims.
Hugh Hefner's third wife, Crystal, shared that she was "suffering internally" while posting NSFW pics for others and is ready to live for herself. "Modesty is what empowers me these days," she wrote.
Over the span of six days and nights at Tulsa’s Expo Square in Oklahoma, the 36th Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire will crown a new champion of what’s known as the Super Bowl of midget car racing. The question is whether that champion will be a NASCAR national series regular, as […]
This was a nice gesture by the Alabama coach.
Heidi Klum, 48, poses in a black thong and flaunts her toned booty in her latest topless Instagram story photo. The model runs outdoors to stay fit.
This is everything we know so far.
The Full House star, who died Sunday night at 65, worked for years to support the Scleroderma Research Foundation after his sister Gay died from the disease
Fox News’ White House correspondent and perpetual nemesis of Jen Psaki thought he had Joe Biden’s press secretary cornered on Monday when he asked her why the president is still referring to COVID-19 as a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” when so many people are getting breakthrough infections. He was wrong.“I understand that the science says that vaccines prevent death,” Doocy began, before undercutting that basic truth. “But I’m triple-vaxxed, still got COVID. You’re triple-vaxxed, still got COVI