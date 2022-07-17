Lukert seeks reelection to WFISD School Board

Wichita Falls ISD Place 3 Trustee Mark Lukert saw tumultuous times in Wichita Falls ISD during his first term on the School Board.

But Lukert, who has 46 years of experience in education, is optimistic about WFISD's future under a new superintendent and is running for reelection Nov. 8.

"I have nine grandchildren that are in or will be going to schools in WFISD," Lukert said. "And I just said, you know what, if I can make them better at least for one more term, then I'm doing good."

He and his wife, Debbie, also a former educator, have four children.

Lukert is seeking a second four-year term representing District 3. The time period to file applications to run for the School Board is July 25 through Aug. 22.

"One of my favorite quotes is 'Until adults get their attitudes in order, nothing good is going to happen for kids,' " he said. "It's the circle of education."

If the teacher is happy, then students are happy, Lukert said. If students are happy, then parents are happy, and if parents are happy, the principal is happy.

And so on down to the superintendent and School Board. Lukert wants to make sure WFISD is a happy school district.

"When this happens, huge gains can be made in all areas," Lukert said.

Chosen to be the new Wichita Falls ISD superintendent, Donny Lee, right, visits with School Board members Kathrine McGregor and Mark Lukert following the June 27 announcement that Lee was selected to be the lone finalist for the job.

WFISD is grappling with financial challenges, declining enrollment, staff cuts, leadership changes and building two new high schools amid rising costs.

Former Superintendent Mike Kuhrt resigned, effective June 30, after outrage from teachers, principals and others over his proposal for cuts to remedy an estimated $8 million to $9 million budget deficit for 2022-2023.

Cutbacks to staffing and other areas have much reduced the deficit although WFISD is still facing a shortfall after using conservative enrollment projections for the coming school year's budget.

The shortfall stems from reduced state funding because WFISD lost approximately 800 students since the pandemic began in March 2020, and the district overestimated enrollment numbers.

In other leadership changes, Chief Financial Officer Tim Sherrod resigned, effective July 22, to take a position with another school system.

"Our district is really hurting right now," Lukert said. "Morale is the lowest I’ve ever seen it."

He said the reduction-in-force process and budget cuts have been hard on everyone.

What he is hearing from the community now "more than anything is just the prayer for hope that we can really get things going in the right direction and not necessarily just for the teachers although I think they have not been treated well — teachers and principles," Lukert said.

Fixing that treatment will benefit the students, he said.

The School Board chose Donny Lee as the lone finalist for WFISD superintendent during a June 27 meeting.

Mark Lukert, a trustee on the Wichita Falls ISD School Board, listens during a special session July 13, 2021, as shown in this file photo.

State law requires him to remain the lone finalist for 21 days before the School Board can officially offer him the position, according to a June 27 media release from WFISD.

Lukert said parents, teachers and principals are hopeful.

"It all rests in Dr. Lee," Lukert said. "It really does."

Lukert said if trustees hired someone who won't help fulfill those hopes, then it's going to be on the School Board.

That's why trustees spent so many hours interviewing, talking and researching to make sure they had an administrator to fill the void, Lukert said.

"I really believe with all my heart we got him," Lukert said.

Lukert was at the Texas Association of School Board's summer leadership institute recently, and at least six people saw his WFISD badge and told him, "You are getting a great guy as your superintendent."

Lukert was elected to a three-year term representing TASB Region 9 on the nonprofit association's board in 2019.

He will be out of the country during the come-and-go reception for Lee from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday in room 302 of the Education Center at 1104 Broad St. So Lukert wrote a July 12 letter to the School Board about Lee.

"I feel he is exactly who we need to help our team get WFISD back on track," Lukert said in his letter. "He is a people person that understands the importance of building relationships."

Lukert wrote that he loved Lee's comment, made several times during his interviews: “We have to take good care of our principals and teachers because they are the ones that will make the difference for our students.”

Lee is passionate and enthusiastic about the job and excited about coming to Wichita Falls, Lukert wrote in his letter.

"I cannot wait for our board to work alongside Dr. Lee and show this city we are a team that will do whatever it takes to make Wichita Falls ISD an A+ school system!" Lukert said in his letter.

Lukert said his own passion is teachers and principals and assuring them trustees are there to make sure they have what they need to do the best job for students.

"This is where the rubber meets the road," he said.

The community is invited to Monday's reception for Lee. The School Board will meet 6 p.m. Monday in the board room at the Education Center. Trustees are slated to consider and possibly take action on hiring Lee and approving his contract.

Lukert is a John Maxwell Leadership trainer, coach, mentor, speaker and team builder who has many years of experience in Texas schools.

His experience as an educator includes 21 years as an elementary school principal and several years as a special-education teacher for the deaf and hard of hearing.

Lukert has a bachelor's degree from Midwestern State University in speech pathology and audiology and a master's degree from Texas Woman's University in deaf education.

Other trustee positions in the Nov. 8 election include District 1 filled by Bob Payton, District 5 held by Tom Bursey and an at-large post held by Elizabeth Yeager.

Payton, a longtime School Board member, has announced he is not running for reelection. Susan Grisel has thrown her hat in the ring for that position. Wichita Falls businessman Mark Hood is making a bid to unseat Yeager.

A new district map that the School Board approved May 16 can be viewed at wfisd.net.

