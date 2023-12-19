When is Lukeville border crossing reopening? Here's what we know

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has no timeline for the reopening of the Lukeville Port of Entry as the closure stretches into its third week and economically devastates communities on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

CBP has not yet announced a reopening date after the port closed Dec. 4. Port officers were redirected to help Border Patrol process hundreds of migrants who were surrendering to agents a mile west of the official crossing.

The indefinite closure of the port has caused “catastrophic” economic impacts for the small beach town of Puerto Peñasco, Sonora, also known as Rocky Point. The Lukeville-Sonoyta port was the main gateway for Arizona travelers to visit the popular tourist destination.

Students walk across the street near the Lukeville Port of Entry after being dropped off by a school bus in Lukeville, Ariz., on Dec. 4, 2023. The Lukeville Port of Entry was closed indefinitely by officials Dec. 4.

People living in Sonoyta have had to choose between their jobs or their families as the closure inflated travel times from Sonoyta to Ajo from 40 minutes to six hours. In Arizona, the closure has devastated small businesses and the economies of border communities that rely on tourism traffic.

Businesses in Why and Ajo have had to cut open hours and let employees go as their profits are slashed in half. The Why Not Travel Store in Why, Arizona, barely makes enough to pay their electricity bill.

'Catastrophic': Closed Lukeville border crossing has Puerto Peñasco facing 'catastrophic' economic impact

Additionally, construction to add a new northbound lane to the Lukeville-Sonoyta Port of Entry is underway in Sonoyta as the crossing remains closed. Construction on the modernization project began in July and was projected to be completed in December, according to the Arizona Office of Tourism.

Mexican mayors Luis Enrique Valdez Reyes of Sonoyta, left, Abraham David Mier Nogales of Caborca, center, and Jorge Pivac of Puerto Peñasco are interviewed through the U.S.-Mexico border during a visit to see the situation of migrants and asylum seekers waiting to be picked up and processed by U.S. Border Patrol agents in Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument along the U.S.-Mexico border about a mile west of Lukeville, Ariz., on Dec. 4, 2023. The Lukeville Port of Entry was closed indefinitely by officials Dec. 4.

Sonora’s Secretary of Infrastructure and Urban Development is leading the project. CBP is aware of the ongoing construction.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs mobilized the state’s National Guard to the southern border Friday as she criticized the Biden administration for its refusal to send “desperately needed” resources to the Arizona-Mexico border.

“I am taking action where the federal government won’t," Hobbs said in a written statement. "But we can’t stand alone, Arizona needs resources and manpower to reopen the Lukeville crossing, manage the flow of migrants, and maintain a secure, orderly and humane border.”

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs attends a news conference at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Mariposa Port of Entry in Nogales on March 21, 2023.

The number of National Guard members that would be deployed was not made immediately available after the announcement. Without federal government orders, National Guard members cannot reopen and man the closed Lukeville port.

National Guard members will help the Department of Public Safety and local law enforcement agencies with fentanyl interdiction efforts, analytical support and human trafficking enforcement efforts.

Border community impact: Lukeville port closure brings 'devastating' effects to border residents, businesses

Members will be stationed at multiple locations along the border, including the Lukeville port and the San Miguel Gate on the Tohono O’odham Nation, according to Hobbs’ announcement. Hundreds of migrants have been crossing through the gate in recent months.

Following the announcement, Tohono O’odham Nation Chair Verlon Jose said that the National Guard would not be deployed on Tohono O'odham Nation lands. Jose said that they are in close communication with Hobbs.

“We made clear that no National Guard would be deployed to the Nation and her office has agreed,” Jose said in a written statement. “Today’s action by the Governor is a necessary step in addressing the crisis at the border.”

