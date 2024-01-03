Lukeville Port of Entry to reopen: Here's what to know

The Lukeville-Sonoyta Port of Entry will be reopening Thursday, a month after U.S. Customs and Border Protection shuttered the crossing as a result of increased migrant arrivals on Dec. 4.

Senior Biden administration officials announced Tuesday that the Lukeville border crossing and the Morley Pedestrian Port of Entry in Nogales will reopen Jan. 4. Operations also will resume at the Eagle Pass International Bridge I in Eagle Pass, Texas, and at the San Ysidro Port of Entry Pedestrian West crossing in San Diego.

CBP closed the Lukeville crossing in order to reassign port officers to help Border Patrol agents process hundreds of migrants arriving in the desert a mile west of the port of entry. The monthlong closure of the Lukeville Port of Entry caused devastating effects on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Businesses in Why and Ajo have seen profits plummet as they're forced to cut hours and let employees go.

“It’s gonna make a world of difference,” said Aaron Cooper, the executive director of the Ajo-based International Sonoran Desert Alliance. “There’s definitely gonna be an immediate business impact.”

The port was the main thoroughfare for travelers to reach the popular beach destination of Puerto Peñasco, Sonora, known as Rocky Point. The town has seen "catastrophic" economic effects as a result of the closure.

The reopening of the port comes as the Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector has remained the busiest corridor for migrant encounters along the U.S.-Mexico border for five months straight. The sector logged a total of 64,638 encounters in between ports of entry in November.

This is a developing story. Follow along for more updates.

