Lukoil Weighs Trading Split, Refinery Sale to Keep Oil Flowing

Anthony Di Paola, Alfred Cang, Alberto Brambilla and Daniele Lepido
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Lukoil PJSC is considering splitting its oil-trading unit and selling a refinery in Italy as it seeks to limit the impact of sanctions and a forthcoming European Union embargo on Russian crude.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Russia’s biggest private oil producer may restructure its trading arm, Litasco SA, by creating two arms, with one based in Geneva and the other in Dubai, people familiar with the matter said.

Lukoil, which isn’t itself under EU sanctions, is also exploring the possibility of selling its 300,000 barrel-a-day ISAB refinery in Sicily, said other people with knowledge of that project. The plant has been snapping up Russia’s Urals oil but risks being unable to source the crude once the EU ban on seaborne flows comes into effect on Dec. 5. Lenders have cut off financing that would allow Lukoil to buy other supplies, according to the people.

Representatives for Lukoil didn’t respond to requests for comment, while Litasco declined to comment.

Oil traders depend on credit lines to buy cargoes. Many European firms and banks have already cut their exposure to barrels from Russia for fear of falling foul of sanctions or damaging their reputations following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

East and West

Litasco bought and sold about 4 million barrels of crude and refined fuel a day in 2019, according to its website, making it one of the world’s biggest oil traders.

Under the plan for the trading arm, the Geneva office would be called “Litasco West.” It would continue to source non-Russian crude and run other European refineries in Bulgaria and Romania, as well as maintain a minority stake in the TotalEnergies SE-operated Zeeland facility in the Netherlands.

The Dubai office, known as Litasco Middle East, would be responsible for dealing in Russian barrels and managing Asian operations, including the company’s Singapore office, the people said.

While the Dubai unit would continue to ultimately be owned by Lukoil, it’s unclear if the shareholding of the Geneva arm would change, they said. Switzerland has followed the EU in imposing increasingly stringent restrictions on some commodities, banks and individuals deemed close to the Kremlin.

Litasco has already moved more of its trading business to Dubai, where headcount has swelled to about 40 from 10 before Russia’s invasion.

Dubai has become a top destination for Russian individuals and companies seeking to move abroad. The United Arab Emirates, of which Dubai is the main business hub, has not followed Europe and the US by sanctioning Russia. It’s also attractive due to low taxes.

ISAB, near the town of Syracuse and one of Europe’s largest refineries, has attracted interest from potential buyers including Dubai-based Onex Holding and US fund Crossbridge Energy Partners, said the people.

It’s unclear if either bid is progressing, they said. Onex Holding didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment, while a spokesman for Crossbridge declined to comment.

The Italian government is closely monitoring the refinery situation as the Dec. 5 embargo approaches. ISAB provides about a quarter of Italian fuel products and employs more than 3,000 people directly and indirectly. Still, in March the government said it was not planning to nationalize the plant.

(Adds Crossbridge declined to comment in 13th paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Russia to receive additional weapons from Iran, report says

    Russia to receive additional weapons from Iran, report says

  • 'SuperFly' Actor Kaalan Walker Sentenced To At Least 50 Years After Rape Conviction

    "It has felt like a never ending nightmare," said survivor Sydney Stanford. "I have been in survival mode for 5 years. It is finally over ... justice IS possible."

  • Mississippi River Drought Closes Portion of Waterway Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Drought has again closed a portion of the Mississippi River -- and this time shrunk a part of the major US waterway in Memphis to its lowest level ever. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Forecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenPutin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapWaters in Memphis fell to a reading of negative 10.

  • Mississippi River hits all-time low water record in Memphis

    At 2 P.M. on Monday, October 17, the Mississippi River water level gauge in Memphis officially hit a new all-time low record water level of -10.75 feet.

  • EU Deploys Monitoring Team on Armenia-Azerbaijan Border After Deadly Clash

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union deployed a monitoring mission along Armenia’s border with Azerbaijan on Monday after clashes last month that killed hundreds of soldiers on both sides.Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Ap

  • Why Ford, Rivian, and Lucid Stocks Raced Ahead Today

    As of 11 a.m. ET, shares of automotive giant Ford (NYSE: F) gained 1.8% and smaller electric vehicle upstarts Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) rose similar amounts -- 1.9% and 2%, respectively. Granted, with stock markets glowing green across the board today, it could be that car stocks are just keeping pace with traffic. According to the latest report from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, new passenger car registrations in the European Union rose 9.6% year over year in September.

  • UK Bonds Risk More Turbulence With Inflation Data Next Hurdle

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond investors still reeling from recent turbulence in the UK market are bracing for the next potential flash point: a return to double-digit inflation.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Forecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenPutin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapTurmoil over the government’s plans for unfunded tax

  • Electric vehicles take center stage at pared-back Paris auto show

    Europe leads the push into battery-powered cars as EVs enter the mainstream, even amid supply shortages, a spotty charging network and a looming recession.

  • Ukrainians overwhelmingly want to keep fighting – and want Crimea back, survey says; 30% of power plants destroyed: Live updates

    A strong majority of Ukrainians want to keep fighting Russia’s invasion amid battleground triumphs and deadly strikes on their homeland. Live updates.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Booming EV Giant Sees Q3 Profit Up As Much As 1,015%

    Tesla rebounded from bear market lows, with earnings due Wednesday. BYD reported blowout preliminary Q3 profit growth.

  • BP to acquire one of Pittsburgh's newest public companies in $4.1B deal

    The $4.1 billion deal raises the profile of renewable natural gas, which has been developing out of the Pittsburgh region.

  • Russian court rejects Navalny's 2nd prison sentence appeal

    A court in Russia on Tuesday rejected imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny's second appeal of a nine-year sentence. The 46-year-old dissident is serving the sentence, handed to him in March, on the charges of fraud and contempt of court, in a high-security prison. Navalny, Russian President Vladimir Putin's fiercest foe, was arrested in January 2021 upon returning from Germany, where he had been recuperating from a nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin.

  • Eritrea Goes for Broke in Ethiopian Civil War to Crush Old Foe

    (Bloomberg) -- Eritrea is intensifying its involvement in neighboring Ethiopia’s civil war, hampering efforts to end fighting that’s destabilized the entire Horn of Africa for almost two years. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Forecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenPutin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe conflict has pitted E

  • 108 women released from Russian captivity

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - MONDAY, 17 OCTOBER 2022, 18:43 Ukraine has managed to release 108 women as a result of another prisoner swap between Ukraine and Russia. Source: Ukrainian Navy on Facebook; Dmytro Lubinets, Human Rights Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine [Ukraine's Parliament], on Telegram; Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, on Telegram; photographs from the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Quote: "Another large-scale exchange of prisoners was car

  • Los Angeles City Council meets to choose a new president

    The L.A. City Council met to select a new president after Nury Martinez's resignation last week.

  • Registered sex offender from Savona pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

    A Steuben County man who is a registered sex offender faces up to 20 years in prison after a guilty plea to a federal child pornography charge.

  • 3 sisters from Ukraine now attend a NY school

    People raised the money so the three sisters, refugees from the war in Ukraine, could attend the Catholic school.

  • WATCH: Mississippi River hits all-time low water record in Memphis

    WATCH: Mississippi River hits all-time low water record in Memphis

  • The Cost of Flying to China Has Exploded—Here’s Why

    In some places, tickets are 10 times what they cost only a few years ago.

  • Russia fighter crashes into apartments in city near Ukraine, killing 13

    YEYSK, Russia (Reuters) -A Russian fighter plane crashed into a residential building in the southern city of Yeysk shortly after take-off on Monday, engulfing apartments in a fireball and killing at least 13 people, Interfax news agency reported. Yeysk is separated from occupied Russian territory in southern Ukraine by a narrow stretch of the Sea of Azov. Military news channel Zvezda published video appearing to show explosions aboard the Sukhoi Su-34 supersonic medium-range fighter-bomber as it plunged towards the apartments.