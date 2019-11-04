Is Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings) Company Limited's (HKG:366) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers?

Cheung Cheng became the CEO of Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings) Company Limited (HKG:366) in 2015. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Cheung Cheng's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings) Company Limited has a market capitalization of HK$864m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth HK$3.1m over the year to December 2018. It is worth noting that the CEO compensation consists almost entirely of the salary, worth HK$3.0m. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below HK$1.6b. The median CEO total compensation in that group is HK$1.7m.

Thus we can conclude that Cheung Cheng receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings) Company Limited. However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings) has changed over time.

SEHK:366 CEO Compensation, November 4th 2019

Is Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings) Company Limited Growing?

Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings) Company Limited has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 14% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). The trailing twelve months of revenue was pretty much the same as the prior period.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. It's good to see a bit of revenue growth, as this suggests the business is able to grow sustainably. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings) Company Limited Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 28% over three years, many shareholders in Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings) Company Limited are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

We examined the amount Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings) Company Limited pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

Importantly, though, the company has impressed with its earnings per share growth, over three years. However, the returns to investors are far less impressive, over the same period. One might thus conclude that it would be better if the company waited until growth is reflected in the share price, before increasing CEO compensation. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings).

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels.