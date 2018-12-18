Is Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings) Company Limited (HKG:366) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors?

Dividends play an important role in compounding returns in the long run and end up forming a sizeable part of investment returns. Historically, Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings) Company Limited (HKG:366) has paid a dividend to shareholders. It currently yields 5.6%. Does Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings) tick all the boxes of a great dividend stock? Below, I’ll take you through my analysis.

5 checks you should use to assess a dividend stock

When researching a dividend stock, I always follow the following screening criteria:

Is it the top 25% annual dividend yield payer?

Does it consistently pay out dividends without missing a payment of significantly cutting payout?

Has the amount of dividend per share grown over the past?

Is is able to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will it be able to continue to payout at the current rate in the future?

SEHK:366 Historical Dividend Yield December 18th 18 More

Does Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings) pass our checks?

The company currently pays out 58% of its earnings as a dividend, according to its trailing twelve-month data, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Furthermore, analysts have not forecasted a dividends per share for the future, which makes it hard to determine the yield shareholders should expect, and whether the current payout is sustainable, moving forward.

When assessing the forecast sustainability of a dividend it is also worth considering the cash flow of the business. Cash flow is important because companies with strong cash flow can usually sustain higher payout ratios.

If dividend is a key criteria in your investment consideration, then you need to make sure the dividend stock you’re eyeing out is reliable in its payments. Whilst its per-share payments have increased during the past 10 years, there has been some hiccups. Shareholders would have seen a few years of reduced payments in this time.

Compared to its peers, Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings) produces a yield of 5.6%, which is high for Basic Materials stocks but still below the market’s top dividend payers.

Next Steps:

If you are building an income portfolio, then Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings) is a complicated choice since it has some positive aspects as well as negative ones. However, if you are not strictly just a dividend investor, the stock could still offer some interesting investment opportunities. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I recommend taking sufficient time to understand its core business and determine whether the company and its investment properties suit your overall goals. Below, I’ve compiled three key aspects you should look at:

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



