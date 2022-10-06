Lula or Bolsonaro: Who’s Backing Whom in Brazil’s Election Runoff

(Bloomberg) -- After a bruising first round, Brazil’s Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and incumbent Jair Bolsonaro are in a sprint to lock in key endorsements ahead of the presidential runoff on Oct. 30.

Lula won the first round with over 48% of the vote, while Bolsonaro came second with 43% -- outperforming most polls and heading to the second stretch of the campaign with momentum. In an election as competitive as this one, every bit of support counts.

Lula, 76, scored endorsements from long-shot presidential contenders, Simone Tebet and Ciro Gomes, who together took more than 7% of first-round votes. Bolsonaro, 67, got the backing of governors for the nation’s most populous states.

Here’s who’s decided to back who after the first-round vote:

(Updates with more economists supporting Lula.)

