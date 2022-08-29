Bolsonaro, Lula Clash in First In-Person Brazil Debate

(Bloomberg) -- Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, the two front-runners in Brazil’s upcoming elections, had their first in-person confrontation in a televised debate five weeks before the vote.

They didn’t waste time attacking each other on Sunday night, with Bolsonaro calling Lula’s government “the most corrupt in history” and his rival accusing the president of “destroying Brazil” in the debate organized by Band TV network. Ciro Gomes and Simone Tebet, two candidates trailing the front-runners, also focused most attacks on Bolsonaro.

The face-to-face debate between Bolsonaro and Lula, who present radically different proposals for Latin America’s largest economy, was one of the main events so far of the campaign that kicked off last week ahead of the Oct. 2 election. Yet the lack of policy specifics and surprises in the almost three-hour long discussion is unlikely to make of the encounter a game changer.

While Lula leads all major polls ahead of the first-round vote, his margin over Bolsonaro has been shrinking as the government unleashes stimulus measures including cash stipends for the poor and tax cuts on goods from gasoline to utilities. Inflation, one of the main priorities of voters, is also turning the corner, with consumer prices registering in July its biggest monthly drop since 1980 after peaking at more than 12%.

During the debate in Sao Paulo, Bolsonaro lashed out at one of the female journalists who was acting as a moderator. The move was condemned by the rest of the candidates and put the president on the defensive on the issue of his policies for women -- an electorate in which he trails by a bigger gap than in the overall population.

When gender equality and women’s issues continued to come up during the debate, Bolsonaro defended his government’s record and dismissed criticism saying “we are all the same” and “women love me.”

While the event was short on policies, it didn’t lack drama. Before the debate started, security for both front-runners asked that Bolsonaro and Lula not be made to stand next to each other, as had been planned. Early in the encounter, a tussle broke out between advisers of the two camps. The men -- former environment minister Ricardo Salles and ex-presidential candidate Andre Janones -- had to be separated by security staff in the area where the audience sat, according to videos posted on social media.

On Saturday, presidential hopefuls aired their first TV and radio ads, a key part of political campaigns in the country. Each candidate is alloted time based on the size of their coalition -- Lula will appear more often and for longer, followed by Bolsonaro and Tebet.

The front-runners touched on poverty on their first spots. Bolsonaro touted his Auxilio Brasil cash aid program, which he pledged to keep at the increased 600 reais ($118) per family into next year rather than letting it expire in December. Lula, meanwhile, mentioned unemployment, hunger and inflation, juxtaposing “Bolsonaro’s Brazil” to “Lula’s Brazil” and promising he will once again improve people’s lives.

Recalling his former two terms in office has been a frequent strategy for Lula, who has yet to give much detail about his plans for the $1.8 trillion economy. He struck a similar tone on Sunday night, saying his Brazil “is the one people miss.”

When provoked by one of his fellow candidates, who said she didn’t recall the country being that good during his time, Lula fired back: “Your driver saw it, your gardener saw it, your cleaning lady saw it. Your cleaning lady saw this country get better, she saw the could eat lunch and dinner every day, that her son could go to college.”

Bolsonaro’s clashes with the Supreme Court and criticism of Brazil’s voting system, a frequent topic of media coverage that has spurred open letters in defense of democracy signed by bankers and jurists, barely came up on Sunday night.

The president instead touted his cash transfer program and economic track record and defended his actions during the coronavirus pandemic, saying Brazil “worked miracles.” He also attacked Lula, calling the ex-president a “former convict” several times.

Lula was president between 2003 and 2010, and left as one of Brazil’s most popular presidents ever following a commodities boom that produced rapid economic growth and pulled millions out of poverty. His reputation and that of his Workers’ Party was tarnished by economic missteps of his hand-picked successor and the Carwash corruption probe, which put him in jail for almost a year and a half. His convictions were later tossed out by the Supreme Court on procedural grounds.

Bolsonaro was elected in 2018 amid a sweeping anti-corruption wave. While his government approved a much-awaited pension system reform in 2019, most of his economic agenda was derailed by the coronavirus pandemic. His controversial stances on the pandemic and combative rhetoric on environmental protection helped erode his popularity, leaving him trailing Lula in polls.

Sunday’s debate was co-organized by newspaper Folha de S.Paulo, website UOL and TV Cultura.

