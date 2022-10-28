Lula or Bolsonaro? Putin says he has good relations with both

·1 min read

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had good relations with both Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Jair Bolsonaro, the two candidates in Sunday's runoff in the Brazilian presidential election.

When asked on Thursday what Russia's position was on the Brazilian election and the probability that Lula would return to power, Putin said: "We have good relations with Mr Lula and we have good relations with Mr Bolsonaro."

"We do not interfere in domestic political processes – this is the most important thing," Putin added. "We consider Brazil to be our most important partner in Latin America, and it is, and we will do everything to ensure that these relations develop in the future."

Lula, who previously served as president from 2003 until 2011, won the first-round of the election on Oct. 2 in a field of 11 candidates by 48.43% of the valid votes to 43.20% for Bolsonaro.

Ahead of the runoff, opinion polls show that Lula has a lead over Bolsonaro. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Recommended Stories

  • Northern Ireland Faces New Election to Break Brexit Impasse

    (Bloomberg) -- Northern Ireland is set for a second election this year after the biggest unionist party again prevented the region’s government from forming, amid a row over post-Brexit trade rules that has major implications for the UK.Most Read from BloombergTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainMasked Poll Watchers Are Showing Up at Voting S

  • Ukraine-Russia news - live: Zelensky says Russia has deployed dozens of drones in days

    Western allies accuse Iran of supplying Russia with drones

  • OPEC expected to stick to view of long-term oil demand rise

    OPEC's view that world oil demand will keep rising for longer than many other forecasters predict is not expected to change much in its forthcoming major report, despite the growing role of renewables and electric cars, two OPEC sources said. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is scheduled to update its long-term oil demand forecasts in its 2022 World Oil Outlook on Oct. 31. Another decade or more of oil demand growth would be a boost for producers and OPEC, whose 13 members depend on oil income, and would highlight the need for continued investment in new oil supplies.

  • New US defense strategy brands Russia as “acute threat”

    China remains the primary systemic challenge to the United States, while Russia poses an “acute threat,” the U.S. Department of Defense said in its new National Defense Strategy (NDS), published on Oct. 27.

  • French asset manager Amundi posts Q3 outflows of $13 billion

    LONDON (Reuters) -Amundi posted net outflows of 12.9 billion euros ($12.86 billion) in the third quarter, the French asset manager said on Friday, hurt by weak markets and concern about the economic outlook following the war in Ukraine. The figure was much worse than consensus forecasts of 1 billion euros in outflows, according to KBW analysts. The money manager reported assets under management at end-Sept of 1.9 trillion euros, down 2% in the last three months.

  • Japan to unveil $200 billion spending package to ease inflation pain - sources

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan will unveil on Friday a fresh spending package of more than $200 billion that includes steps to curb electricity bills, sources told Reuters, which could tame inflation next year and help the central bank justify keeping ultra-low interest rates. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's administration has pledged to compile a spending package this month to cushion the economic blow from rising fuel and food prices, which would follow big measures deployed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Facing calls for big spending from within his ruling party, Kishida is expected to announce a package that includes spending of more than 29 trillion yen ($200 billion), three ruling party and government officials told Reuters by Thursday.

  • EU revisits Balkans to win friends, seek more influence

    The European Union is in the midst of yet another goodwill trip through the Western Balkans to drum up support for the bloc and to make sure that Europe's historical tinderbox is not about to pick the side of hostile Russia or strategic rival China in the world of geopolitics. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will have a stop during her whirlwind six-nation tour in Serbia on Friday, by far the most important nation in the southern region, and one that has shown scant regard for solidarity in joining EU sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. For years, the 27-nation EU has been caught in two minds over the Western Balkans: seeking to pull them close as allies and hold off foreign interference, yet at the same time, keeping them at arm's length since their weaker economies and political institutions are far from ready to seamlessly integrate into the EU's single market of open trade and Western democratic ideals.

  • Putin seemingly uses speech to appeal to conservatives abroad

    Putin seemingly uses speech to appeal to conservatives abroad

  • Students aren't the only ones being offered free money — 17 million workers are still missing what they're owed

    New legislation will help workers who aren’t yet cashing in get what they deserve.

  • South Korea's Legoland default points to wider bond market stress

    SEOUL (Reuters) -A missed bond payment by the developer of a South Korean theme park has rattled the country's money markets and raised worries about the prospect of a credit crunch similar to the kind that threw China's property market and economy into crisis. South Korea's central bank and financial regulators scrambled this week to contain the risks of wider financial fallout as local short-term yields spiked, crippling some major institutions' ability to meet near-term funding needs. Money market yields have soared since Gangwon Jungdo Development Corp., the developer of the new Legoland Korea theme park east of Seoul, missed bond payments worth 205 billion won ($144 million) due on Sept. 29.

  • Musk Tells Twitter Staff He Doesn’t Plan to Cut 75% Of Jobs

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk told Twitter Inc. employees on Wednesday that he doesn’t plan to cut 75% of the staff when he takes over the company, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainMasked Poll Watchers Are Showing Up at Voting Sites With Handguns and Kevlar VestsMusk, whose $4

  • World on Brink of Most Dangerous Decade Since WWII, Putin Warns

    In a speech Thursday justifying Russia's invasion of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin warned audience members at an international policy conference in Moscow that "we're at a historical frontier."

  • How Mike Lindell's Pillow Business Propels the Election Denial Movement

    Three days after federal agents seized his cellphone as part of an investigation into voting machine tampering, Mike Lindell seemed energized and ready to sell pillows. He strode onstage at a rally of Donald Trump supporters in Idaho, where Eric Trump greeted him with a hug. “When they start attacking the MyPillow guy,” the former president’s son declared, “you know we have a large problem in this country.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Lindell, smiling broadly, lean

  • Fetterman’s Wife Calls Swimming in America ‘Very Racist’

    Speaking on a podcast Thursday, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, the wife of Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman, said, “Historically, swimming in America is very racist.”

  • Donald Trump Makes Perhaps His Wildest Claim Yet About 2020 Election

    Yep, the former president's still at it — and he got an enabling boost from the director of the "endlessly debunkable" film "2000 Mules."

  • Billionaire Mark Cuban Decides on the 2024 Presidential Election

    The investor is one of the most popular personalities, an important asset in the current climate of division.

  • NC’s latest polls hint at a shift in a deadlocked Senate race. What to know.

    Rep. Ted Budd and former Chief Justice Cheri Beasley have been in a close race. Here’s what recent polls show.

  • Arizona Democrats chose the wrong candidate for governor

    Kris Mayes vs. Kari Lake would have been a battle of titans. It's clear now that Arizona Democrats chose the wrong candidate for Arizona governor.

  • Pennsylvania Democrats defend John Fetterman after his post-stroke debate performance: 'Oz looked like such a smirky schmuck'

    "We all go through different health challenges at different times in our lives," said one local Republican Party leader, who nevertheless questioned whether Fetterman will be "cognitive enough to really represent the needs of Pennsylvanians."

  • Lindsey Graham says there are 'gonna be people jumping off bridges in San Francisco by the thousands' if Jim Jordan becomes chair of the House Judiciary Committee

    Graham made the remark during a raucous speech before a group of Republicans in Lima, Ohio, where he also made fun of Rep. Jerry Nadler's weight.