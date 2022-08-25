Lula man accused of uploading child porn to mobile app

In this article:

Aug. 24—A Lula man was accused of uploading child pornography to a mobile application, according to authorities.

Curtis Alan Haynie, 57, faces two felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, but the Hall County Sheriff's Office said more charges are possible once they process Haynie's electronic devices.

The Sheriff's Office said Haynie "uploaded sexually lewd images of young children to Kik Messenger" on April 5.

Haynie was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 23, and booked in to the Hall County Jail, where he remained Wednesday afternoon.

Magistrate Court officials said the court set a $15,000 bond and that Haynie requested a public defender.