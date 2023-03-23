Lula man charged with beating homeless man near gas station in Flowery Branch

Mar. 23—A Lula man was charged with slamming a homeless man into a fire pit, fracturing multiple vertebrae in the man's back, according to authorities.

Wayne Albert King, 42, was charged with aggravated battery and aggravated assault. He was booked in to the Hall County Jail March 14 and released the following day on a $5,700 bond.

Hall County authorities initially responded around 10 p.m. March 8 to the Shell gas station on Atlanta Highway near Gaines Ferry Road in Flowery Branch, where David Wayne Anglin, 58, was found lying on the ground.

Anglin had a swollen face, bruising and numerous abrasions, and Hall County Fire Rescue transported him to the hospital for treatment.

The Sheriff's Office said Anglin was camping alone in the woods behind the station.

Sheriff's Office spokesman Derreck Booth said King fractured Anglin's vertebrae by slamming him into a fire pit at Anglin's campsite.

"Additionally, King stomped and kicked the victim in his head and back while the victim was on the ground," Booth wrote in an email.

Booth said King is not homeless, but he did not have any information on the motive or lead-up to the alleged assault.

The case is still under investigation, though the Sheriff's Office does not anticipate any further arrests.

When reached for comment, King's defense attorney, Brian Dille, was unfamiliar with the details of the case but was seeking further information.