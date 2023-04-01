Lula man facing attempted murder in Ga. 365 shooting claims self-defense

Mar. 31—A Lula man facing an attempted murder charge from a March 15 shooting on Ga. 365 is claiming self defense, according to his attorney.

Steven Dallas Cooper, 26, also faces charges of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, criminal damage to property and reckless conduct.

Gainesville Police said Cooper fired multiple shots in a road rage shooting and hit Michael Charles Gabriel, 50, and Paula Kay Blackwell, 65

Blackwell, who police said was "caught in the crossfire," was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center after being shot.

Hospital officials said Friday, March 31, that Blackwell was still in critical condition.

Cooper was set to have a hearing Wednesday, March 29, but the hearing was waived. The plan was for Cooper's attorney, Michael Katz, to file a motion for bond and then return the case to Magistrate Court for a preliminary hearing.

Katz said he intended to file a motion for bond in the coming days.

Talking to The Times after the scheduled hearing, Katz said Cooper's contention was that Gabriel had a gun.

Referencing a video obtained by The Times from Gabriel, Katz said it showed Gabriel not running away but coming at his client.

"We certainly consider it a case of self defense," Katz said.

Katz said they are hoping for Blackwell's full recovery.

"It was not anywhere near my client's intention to harm anybody that was not involved in the situation," Katz said.

The Times sent questions via email Friday to Katz to further elaborate on the self-defense issue, but no response was received.

When asked if any of the other drivers had a weapon, Gainesville Police Lt. Kevin Holbrook did not answer the question directly.

Holbrook said the case remains "open and active" and that no additional charges have been filed.

When reached by The Times Friday, Gabriel said he does keep a six-shot revolver in the car. Gabriel said he submitted to a gunshot residue test and that he had nothing to hide.

"No shots were fired by me," Gabriel said. "My gun didn't even come into play."

Gabriel said the revolver was in a small storage area in the car dashboard, which is where Gabriel said it stayed.

Gabriel directed further questions to his attorney Brett Turner, who did not return a call for comment late Friday.