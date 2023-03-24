Lula to seek Chinese semiconductor technology, investment in Beijing

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attends a ceremony at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia
12
Lisandra Paraguassu
·2 min read

By Lisandra Paraguassu

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil will seek Chinese technology and investment to develop a semiconductor industry in the South American country despite U.S. attempts to discourage association with China in this area, a senior presidential adviser told Reuters.

Semiconductors will be a priority on President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's visit to China next week.

His top foreign policy adviser, former Foreign Minister Celso Amorim, said Brazil cannot afford to take sides in growing tensions between China and the United States. Lula's trip will seek Chinese cooperation in fostering Brazil's sustainable development and digital economy.

The countries are preparing to sign agreements on the Sino-Brazilian CBERS small satellite program started in 1988, along with accords on production of communications and microelectronics equipment, Amorim said in an interview.

The U.S. government has suggested that associations with the production of Chinese microelectronics would not be welcome, which could affect Brazilian plans to produce semiconductors amid a global shortage.

"I don't pay attention to messages. If the U.S. wants, they can propose bigger and better conditions and that's it, and we will choose theirs," Amorim said.

"We have no preference for a Chinese semiconductor factory. But if they offer good conditions, I don't see why we refuse. We are not afraid of the big bad wolf," he commented, when asked about U.S. discouragement of technology deals with China.

Lula's trip to China comes less than two months after he met with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House, as Brasilia aims for a pragmatic foreign policy balancing ties with its top trading partners despite growing tensions between the two.

Amorim said Brazil does not see the world divided between China and the United States and will not adopt an ideology from either of them, be it "international communism or the war of democracies against autocracies."

Brazil is grateful for the U.S. support for its democratic process, which was threatened by supporters of Lula's far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro, Amorim said.

But he added: "I cannot condition where I am going to buy a chip, or something else, to these values. In fact, the chip is not impregnated with these values, it is value free."

Lula is expected to visit the factory of Huawei Technologies, the Chinese telecommunications giant that has been operating in Brazil for 20 years.

A supplier of much of the fourth- and fifth-generation mobile technology (4G and 5G) in Brazil, Huawei had the approval of its new technologies suspended by the U.S. government, which classified the company as a risk for national security.

Under pressure from the Trump administration, Bolsonaro weighed banning the use of Huawei equipment in Brazil's 5G network, but dropped the idea due to lobbying by phone carriers already invested in the cheaper Chinese equipment.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Diane Craft)

Recommended Stories

  • Lula's China visit to refresh Brazil ties with pragmatic approach

    Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva heads to China this weekend for a five-day visit to refresh relations with his country's largest export market and seek new Chinese investment in the Latin American country. Lula will meet with Xi Jinping on March 28 in Beijing, the first foreign leader to visit the Chinese leader since he secured a precedent-breaking third term as president. The trip to China comes less than two months after Lula met with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House, as Brasilia aims for a pragmatic foreign policy balancing ties with its top trading partners despite growing tensions between the two.

  • Brazil’s Lula contracts pneumonia, pushes back China trip

    Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has pushed back his departure to China after contracting “mild pneumonia," the presidential palace said in a statement Friday. Lula, 77, underwent medical examinations in a hospital after a trip to Rio de Janeiro on Thursday, the statement said.

  • India complains that Russia isn't delivering weapons it owes because it's throwing everything at Ukraine

    Russia has long been one of the world's main arms exporters, but the Ukraine war is impacting its ability to fulfil contracts.

  • Little room for maneuver as U.S.-China ties slide further

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden said last month after a U.S. fighter jet shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon that he planned to speak to Chinese President Xi Jinping about the episode and clear the air between the rival superpowers. Instead, after two months of diplomatic sniping and Xi's trip this week to Moscow where he and Russian President Vladimir Putin jointly denounced the United States, U.S.-China relations have slid to what some say is the worst since the countries normalized ties in the 1970s. Further complicating matters are stopovers in the United States next week and in early April by Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, who according to sources familiar with the planning may meet Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during a "transit" stop in California on her way back from Latin America.

  • Spain says world must listen to China's voice to end war in Ukraine

    The world should listen to China's voice in order to find a way out of the war in Ukraine, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday, ahead of his state visit to Beijing next week. "China is a global actor, so obviously we must listen to its voice to see if between all of us, we can put an end to this war and Ukraine can recover its territorial integrity," Sanchez told a news conference in Brussels following a meeting of the European Council.

  • Cursing Putin, top Ukrainian officials said peace talks with him are 'impossible' and that 'such evil' can only be crushed by force

    Zelenskyy on Wednesday said that the success of Ukrainian forces "on the land, in the sky and at sea really brings peace closer."

  • China's CATL to start mass output of M3P batteries this year

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese battery giant CATL plans to start this year the mass production and delivery of batteries based on a new materials technology, M3P, which will perform better and cost less than nickel and cobalt-based ones, its chairman said. M3P batteries will have greater energy density and perform better than lithium-ion phosphate batteries, a market CATL dominates. CATL disclosed in August last year that it was working on M3P technology, which can enable an electric vehicle to run 700 km (430 miles) per charge when combined with CATL's next generation of battery-pack technology.

  • After KCPD accused of illegal ticket quotas, Missouri says it will enforce ban. But how?

    If the Kansas City Police Department is flouting the law against ticket quotas, it’s unclear how it will be enforced. But local traffic lawyers say allegations of racial profiling are all too familiar.

  • EV Tax Credits Are Going to Get a Whole Lot More Complicated Starting Next Week

    The U.S. Treasury is about to issue its guidance on electric vehicle battery sourcing, automotive unions are starting to be skeptical of the Inflation Reduction Act’s positive effect on American manufacturing, and Ford’s going to build a whole lot of money-burning electric pickups in Tennessee. All that and more in this edition of The Morning Shift for Friday, March 24, 2023.

  • Second US base hit in Syria following retaliatory strikes

    Rockets hit another U.S. base in Syria on Friday following a U.S. strike on facilities controlled by Iranian-backed militia groups. The rocket attacks fired at the Green Village base, located in the Al-Omar gas field of northeastern Syria, caused no casualties, according to Maj. John Moore, a spokesperson for U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM). Washington launched…

  • China's top three smartphone makers allow inter-device data transfer in battle against Apple amid sluggish sales

    China's top three domestic smartphone companies - Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi - have reached an agreement that will allow users to transfer data between their branded devices, an alliance that could challenge Apple's popularity in the country. Owners of smartphones from Beijing-based Xiaomi and Guangdong-based Vivo and Oppo will be able to move system and app data seamlessly to a new handset belonging to any of these brands, the companies announced on Wednesday on their respective Weibo accounts. Whil

  • Huawei makes breakthroughs in design tools for 14nm chips -media

    SHENZHEN, China -Huawei Technologies Co Ltd has made breakthroughs in electronic design automation (EDA) tools for chips produced at and above 14-nanometre technology, Caijing reported on Friday, citing a speech by a senior executive. Huawei will complete testing on the tools this year, rotating chairman Xu Zhijun said in a speech on Feb. 28, the Chinese financial news magazine reported. Huawei has developed 78 tools related to chip hardware and software, the report added.

  • SVB Sale Is Close. FDIC Seeking a Deal by Monday.

    The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. is planning to announce its decision on the sale of Silicon Valley Bank this weekend, Barron’s Advisor has learned. A person familiar with the FDIC’s plans indicates that the banking regulator hopes to present a resolution of the auction over the weekend. There remain many moving parts to the auction, which the FDIC earlier this week said it was shifting to a two-track process, one offering the core bank, which has been placed into receivership and reopened as a federally controlled bridge bank, and the other limited to SVB Private, the bank’s wealth management arm that includes its private-banking operations and a stable of advisors with more than $15 billion in assets under management.

  • Retail traders plowed more than $200 million into regional bank stocks over the last week

    Non professional investors made new bets on many banking names that are under intense scrutiny, including First Republic.

  • Russia fails to supply arms to India because of war with Ukraine

    The Indian Air Force (IAF) states that Russia is unable to deliver vital defence supplies it had committed to India's military because of the war in Ukraine. Source: Reuters Details: The statement by the Indian Air Force was made to a parliamentary committee, which posted it on its website on 21 March.

  • Olaf Scholz forced to defend Deutsche Bank after shares slump

    Olaf Scholz has been forced to defend the financial health of Deutsche Bank after renewed fears of contagion in Europe’s banking system sparked a sell-off in its shares.

  • 95-year-old woman with dementia displays the magic of music

    Elaine Lebar is a 95-year-old with dementia living in memory care in Buzzards Bay, MA, who's gone viral for her performance of Moonlight Sonata.

  • Brazil's Lula irks foreign oil companies with new tax

    Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has not even been in power for 100 days but has already provoked the wrath of foreign oil companies with the creation of a new tax on crude exports.It has attracted scorn not just from foreign oil companies, with newspaper O Globo calling it "a very bad idea" in a recent editorial.

  • CEO of sexual exploitation prevention company shares ‘controversial’ toddler lesson on consent

    "I decided in that moment not to teach my daughter about anything that she did wrong because she actually didn’t."

  • Wagner Group's Financier plans to get out of Ukraine and transfer Wagnerites to Africa – Bloomberg

    Yevgeny Prigozhin, Financier of Wagner Private Military Company, is preparing to wind down the military operations of his mercenaries in Ukraine and turn his attention to Africa. Source: Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the situation Quote: "Seen as an increasing threat by the security and political establishment, Prigozhin is struggling with a manpower and ammunition shortage in Ukraine after he was barred from recruiting from prisons, his primary source of recruits, and deprived of suppl