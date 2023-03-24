Lula to seek Chinese semiconductor technology, investment in Beijing

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attends a ceremony at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia
2
Lisandra Paraguassu
·2 min read

By Lisandra Paraguassu

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil will seek Chinese technology and investment to develop a semiconductor industry in the South American country despite U.S. attempts to discourage association with China in this area, a senior presidential adviser told Reuters.

Semiconductors will be a priority on President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's visit to China next week.

His top foreign policy adviser, former Foreign Minister Celso Amorim, said Brazil cannot afford to take sides in growing tensions between China and the United States. Lula's trip will seek Chinese cooperation in fostering Brazil's sustainable development and digital economy.

The countries are preparing to sign agreements on the Sino-Brazilian CBERS small satellite program started in 1988, along with accords on production of communications and microelectronics equipment, Amorim said in an interview.

The U.S. government has suggested that associations with the production of Chinese microelectronics would not be welcome, which could affect Brazilian plans to produce semiconductors amid a global shortage.

"I don't pay attention to messages. If the U.S. wants, they can propose bigger and better conditions and that's it, and we will choose theirs," Amorim said.

"We have no preference for a Chinese semiconductor factory. But if they offer good conditions, I don't see why we refuse. We are not afraid of the big bad wolf," he commented, when asked about U.S. discouragement of technology deals with China.

Lula's trip to China comes less than two months after he met with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House, as Brasilia aims for a pragmatic foreign policy balancing ties with its top trading partners despite growing tensions between the two.

Amorim said Brazil does not see the world divided between China and the United States and will not adopt an ideology from either of them, be it "international communism or the war of democracies against autocracies."

Brazil is grateful for the U.S. support for its democratic process, which was threatened by supporters of Lula's far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro, Amorim said.

But he added: "I cannot condition where I am going to buy a chip, or something else, to these values. In fact, the chip is not impregnated with these values, it is value free."

Lula is expected to visit the factory of Huawei Technologies, the Chinese telecommunications giant that has been operating in Brazil for 20 years.

A supplier of much of the fourth- and fifth-generation mobile technology (4G and 5G) in Brazil, Huawei had the approval of its new technologies suspended by the U.S. government, which classified the company as a risk for national security.

Under pressure from the Trump administration, Bolsonaro weighed banning the use of Huawei equipment in Brazil's 5G network, but dropped the idea due to lobbying by phone carriers already invested in the cheaper Chinese equipment.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Diane Craft)

Recommended Stories

  • Lula's China visit to refresh Brazil ties with pragmatic approach

    Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva heads to China this weekend for a five-day visit to refresh relations with his country's largest export market and seek new Chinese investment in the Latin American country. Lula will meet with Xi Jinping on March 28 in Beijing, the first foreign leader to visit the Chinese leader since he secured a precedent-breaking third term as president. The trip to China comes less than two months after Lula met with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House, as Brasilia aims for a pragmatic foreign policy balancing ties with its top trading partners despite growing tensions between the two.

  • Brazil’s Lula contracts pneumonia, pushes back China trip

    Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has pushed back his departure to China after contracting “mild pneumonia," the presidential palace said in a statement Friday. Lula, 77, underwent medical examinations in a hospital after a trip to Rio de Janeiro on Thursday, the statement said.

  • Trump 2020 press communications director to join pro-DeSantis super PAC

    Erin Perrine is joining the "Never Back Down" super PAC supporting a DeSantis 2024 run, CBS News is first to report.

  • Peace Talk is Cheap and Easy. What China Really Wants from Russia.

    Chinese President Xi Jinping's trip to Russia is a clear declaration that the countries will stay aligned, no matter how destructive Russia may be, Yun Sun writes.

  • Tesla Rival's Electric SUV Now on Sale at US Dealers

    The electric vehicle industry's leading manufacturer Tesla has a stranglehold on production and sales of EVs in the US, including electric SUVs. Tesla, the leading producer of electric vehicles in the US with 1.

  • China's top three smartphone makers allow inter-device data transfer in battle against Apple amid sluggish sales

    China's top three domestic smartphone companies - Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi - have reached an agreement that will allow users to transfer data between their branded devices, an alliance that could challenge Apple's popularity in the country. Owners of smartphones from Beijing-based Xiaomi and Guangdong-based Vivo and Oppo will be able to move system and app data seamlessly to a new handset belonging to any of these brands, the companies announced on Wednesday on their respective Weibo accounts. Whil

  • China threatens 'serious consequences' after US warship again sails by contested Paracel Islands

    China on Friday threatened the U.S. Navy with "serious consequences" after a warship passed through the South China Sea off of the contested Paracel Islands.

  • Medvedev claims Russia has weapons "not worse" than HIMARS systems and "better than Abrams tanks"

    Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of the aggressor country, has said that the Russian military industry "has gained momentum" and began to produce types of weapons no worse than Western models.

  • Russia-bound Jindal containers stuck at Antwerp port for year -company

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Five Russia-bound containers from India's Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) have been stuck at the Belgian port of Antwerp for around a year, unable to enter the European Union, the company said on Friday. "The containers are carrying around 100 metric tonnes of stainless steel," a company spokesperson said. The containers were sent in February 2022 for shipment via Antwerp, but were held up because of EU sanctions imposed on Russia after it invaded Ukraine the same month.

  • Biden administration plans to break up monopoly power of U.S. organ transplant system

    The Biden administration on Wednesday announced it aims to overhaul and modernize the organ transplant system in the U.S. with a plan that includes breaking up the monopoly power that has run the system for decades. The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), an agency under the Department of Health and Human Services, released a…

  • How's The Banking System? Janet Yellen Calls Unscheduled FSOC Meeting To Address Financial Commotion

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will assemble the heads of top U.S. financial regulators for a previously unscheduled meeting of the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC). The meeting will be closed to the public, the Treasury Department said in a statement. The Treasury did not disclose the time of the meeting. Also Read: European Bank Trouble: Deutsche Bank Stock Under Pressure Due To Higher Costs Of Default Insurance. The step comes as regulators try to manage the upheaval caused in th

  • Little room for maneuver as U.S.-China ties slide further

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden said last month after a U.S. fighter jet shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon that he planned to speak to Chinese President Xi Jinping about the episode and clear the air between the rival superpowers. Instead, after two months of diplomatic sniping and Xi's trip this week to Moscow where he and Russian President Vladimir Putin jointly denounced the United States, U.S.-China relations have slid to what some say is the worst since the countries normalized ties in the 1970s. Further complicating matters are stopovers in the United States next week and in early April by Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, who according to sources familiar with the planning may meet Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during a "transit" stop in California on her way back from Latin America.

  • Letters to the Editor: Metro got rid of its own police department in the 1990s. That was a huge mistake

    The former chief of L.A.'s defunct transit police department explains why contracting Metro safety to outside police agencies hasn't worked.

  • These 3 Dividend Payers Are Outpacing the S&P 500

    Investors have found some hidden gems in the midst of 2022's market meltdown, and are buying them back in a big way.

  • 15 Largest Oil Fields in the World

    In this article, we take a look at 15 largest oil fields in the world. If you want to see more largest oil fields in the world, go directly to 5 Largest Oil Fields in the World. Oil fields are areas where there is substantial oil in multiple oil reservoirs that are trapped by impermeable […]

  • New Bill Would Eliminate Retention Under Ohio’s Third Grade Reading Guarantee

    A new bill would eliminate retention under Ohio’s Third Grade Reading Guarantee and is almost identical to a previous bill that died in the last General Assembly. House Bill 117 was introduced last week by state Rep. Gayle Manning, R-North Ridgeville, and state Rep. Phil Robinson, D-Solon. “I have nothing against retention,” Manning said. “But […]

  • Former Michigan football DB signs a one-year deal with a new NFL franchise

    Hope to see him succeed there! #GoBlue

  • Is Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Expensive For A Reason? A Look At Its Intrinsic Value

    Key Insights Broadcom's estimated fair value is US$510 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity Current share price of...

  • Russia Seeks 400,000 More Recruits as Latest Ukraine Push Stalls

    (Bloomberg) -- The Kremlin has dialed back plans for a further offensive in Ukraine this spring after failing to gain much ground and will focus on blunting a new push by Kyiv’s forces expected to begin soon. Most Read from BloombergDeutsche Bank Drops in Selloff Citi Describes as Irrational‘Zoom Towns’ Exploded in the Work-From-Home Era. Now New Residents Are Facing LayoffsJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker Exits

  • Tyson Foods plant closure raises antitrust concerns among US farmers, experts

    (Reuters) -Tyson Foods Inc gave its chicken suppliers two months' notice of its plan to shut a Virginia processing plant in May, raising concerns among farmers and legal experts about the company's compliance with antitrust regulations requiring it to give 90 days' notice before ending a contract. The planned closure of the plant has left dozens of Virginia chicken growers scrambling to find new buyers in a region with few other options. It could also expose Tyson to fines under the century-old Packers and Stockyards Act (PSA), the U.S. antitrust law requiring the minimum advance warning, according to Peter Carstensen, a professor of law emeritus at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Law School who previously served in the antitrust division at the U.S. Department of Justice.