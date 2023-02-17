Lula Tones Down Attacks on Brazil Central Bank as Relations Thaw

Simone Iglesias and Beatriz Reis
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva toned down his criticism of Brazil’s central bank chief in an interview Thursday, in another sign that their frosty relationship is starting to thaw.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“The president of the republic shouldn’t be fighting with the president of the central bank,” he said, speaking with CNN Brazil TV.

At the same time, Lula slammed the nation’s financial sector for overreacting to his government’s actions. Lula’s criticisms of central bank President Roberto Campos Neto have triggered volatility in Brazilian asset markets in recent weeks, as have his plans to boost social spending.

“This market is very fragile, and needs to be a little more serious,” Lula said. “It also needs to have a bit of social responsibility.”

Lula has been calling on the central bank to cut borrowing costs to boost economic growth, while also suggesting that the bank’s inflation targets, which sit at 3.25% this year and 3% for 2024 and 2025, are too low.

Last month, Lula questioned whether the central bank’s autonomy served the national interest. This alarmed some investors, but the president appeared to dial that back somewhat, saying that the bank’s autonomy should be judged by results.

“If central bank independence brings something positive, there is no problem with it being independent,” he said.

He said he will analyze its autonomy, which it has had since 2021, when Campos Neto’s term ends at the end of 2024. He said Finance Minister Fernando Haddad will continue to work with Campos Neto, and that it’s important that the bank hit its inflation target.

Lula had previously called the central bank’s high interest rates an “embarrassment” and urged companies and entrepreneurs to complain about borrowing costs. In a bid to ease tensions, Campos Neto on Monday gave a rare television interview in which he said he wanted to work closely with Lula’s administration, but also maintained that altering inflation targets now would be a mistake.

Brazil’s National Monetary Council, which sets inflation targets and is made up of Campos Neto, Haddad and Planning Minister Simone Tebet, didn’t make any announcement on altering the inflation target after its first meeting under Lula’s government on Thursday.

Read more: No News Is (Almost) Good News on Brazil Inflation Targets

--With assistance from Maria Eloisa Capurro and Robert Jameson.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-Brazil plans legislation to crack down on laundering of illegal gold

    BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazil's government is taking a fresh tack in its effort to crack down on illegal gold mining in the Amazon, preparing legislation that would require electronic tax receipts for the buying and selling of the precious metal, four sources with knowledge of the plans said. President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva wants to end years of environmental backsliding under his far-right predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, and crack down on illegal mining in the Amazon. Lula has also pledged to end deforestation, which surged to a 15-year-high under Bolsonaro, and take better care of indigenous populations in the Amazon who are threatened by armed, disease-carrying wildcat miners.

  • George Soros Sees Threat to ‘Survival of Civilization’ as Arctic Melts

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire investor George Soros said he fears for the future of humanity unless more radical measures are taken to tackle climate change.Most Read from BloombergChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaStocks Sink as Fed Officials Embrace Bigger Hikes: Markets WrapTesla Recalls More Than 362,000 Cars Due to Self-Driving Crash RiskUkraine Latest: 100 Soldiers Returned in Swap, Zelenskiy SaysIn a speech distri

  • Trump pick Malpass surprises with early exit from World Bank

    World Bank President David Malpass on Wednesday said he would leave his post well before his term ends, months after running afoul of the White House for failing to say whether he accepts the scientific consensus on global warming. Malpass, appointed by former President Donald Trump, will depart the multilateral development bank, which provides billions of dollars a year in funding for developing economies, by the end of June. The former investment banker informed U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen of his decision on Tuesday, a source familiar with the matter said.

  • China sanctions US military companies supplying arms to Taiwan

    China officially put Lockheed Martin and a subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies on an “unreliable entities list” after they sold weapons and military technology to Taiwan. The move is the latest in a series of microaggressions that have recently increased tensions between China and the US.

  • DOJ opens civil rights investigation after Black man shot in face by deputy

    The shooting of a Black man in Mississippi during a drug raid is the subject of a federal civil rights investigation, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. The Justice Department was joined by the FBI and federal prosecutors in making the announcement Wednesday. "The FBI Jackson Field Office, the U.S. Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division, and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Mississippi have opened a federal civil rights investigation into a color of law incident involving the Rankin County Sheriff's Office," the FBI Jackson statement read.

  • Ann Coulter tells Nikki Haley to ‘go back to your own country’ in racist rant against new GOP presidential candidate

    Conservative pundit Ann Coulter is under fire for a racist tirade against new Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Microsoft in 2013, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Technology conglomerate Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) started with operating systems and still dominates that market today. Microsoft launched Azure in 2010, and its success played a significant role in the stock's excellent returns over the past decade. Azure is a cloud computing platform that offers various services, including storage, computing, security, networking, and more.

  • 73.23% of Billionaire Bill Ackman's Portfolio Is in These 4 Stocks

    The popular investment manager is betting on continued momentum from the worldwide economic reopening.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought 4 Stocks. Here's the Best of the Bunch.

    Warren Buffett has stated in the past that he doesn't like to sit on a mountain of cash. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) submitted its 13F and 13G filings to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday. Buffett's biggest purchase in Q4 was adding to Berkshire's stake in Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY).

  • Why QuantumScape Plunged Thursday Morning

    Battery maker QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) reported its 2022 fourth-quarter results last night, and investors are reacting with a big sell-off in the stock today. QuantumScape shares plunged as much as 17% at the open Thursday morning and remained lower by 12% as of 10:20 a.m. ET. The developer of solid-state battery cells for the electric vehicle (EV) sector beat analyst estimates with a narrower loss than anticipated.

  • 3 Utility Stocks to Buy for a Hedge Against Inflation

    The CPI component with the second highest YoY inflation was Utilities, at a whopping 26.7%

  • Try These 3 Dividend Machines if You Want to Be Paid Monthly With Regular Raises

    Dividend investing is a great way to generate wealth from money entrusted to publicly held companies. The vast majority of dividends are paid quarterly, but there are about 60 publicly traded companies that pay dividends monthly. Among them are a couple of dozen real estate investment trusts (REITs), pools of income-producing assets whose operators are required by law to pay out at least 90% of their taxable income each year to shareholders.

  • 'One Of The Biggest Mistakes I Ever Made': Charlie Munger Regrets Major Investment

    The Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman opens up about an investment misstep in remarks at the Daily Journal annual meeting.

  • Pennsylvania Farmer Behind $5 Trillion Trend Speaks Out: I Created A Monster

    Add up the market valuation of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), all the cryptos in the world and entrepreneur Jeff Bezos’s fortune, and you get to over $3 trillion. But one 80-year-old man has created something bigger than all three of these combined. These days, he shuns the spotlight and lives on a modest farm in rural Pennsylvania. You would never guess the farm’s owner set in motion a $5 trillion force that grows each fortnight. It’s a comfortable enough retirement, but Ted Benna has some regrets.

  • MPW Soars 8% In One Day: What In The World Happened?

    Stocks can fly up or down very quickly for many reasons, including rumors, analyst upgrades or downgrades, dividend increases or solid earnings reports that beat the Street. But when a stock that has been sinking — both short and long term — suddenly soars 8% in one day on heavier than usual volume, it bears a closer look. Here is one real estate investment trust (REIT) that soared 8% on Feb. 16. What in the world happened? Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) is a Birmingham, Alabama-based

  • IRS singles out tax payments 4 states sent last year as taxable

    Most residents in states that distributed some kind of stimulus payments last year don’t have to report them on their federal returns. But some residents in four states do — largely because of how their states designed these payments.

  • Vladimir Putin’s failures are fooling the West

    Another day, and yet more worrying news from the frontline: Ukrainian troops are firing as many as 6,000 artillery shells a day to try and beat back Russia’s new offensive. It is an expenditure rate the West is struggling to feed; so high that Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said that Ukraine’s forces could run out of ammunition unless they use it more sparingly. His comments remind us of an essential truth: that brute force and, critically, the ability to sustain and replenish it over an exte

  • Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 stocks recently downgraded by analysts. If you want to see more such stocks on the list, you can directly visit Analysts Are Downgrading These 5 Stocks. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR), Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) and CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) were among the notable […]

  • This Is When Your 401(k) Is Considered an Asset

    Your 401(k), and any other retirement accounts, are financial assets. These are portfolios in which you hold securities and investment products that have either realized or potential value. This makes your 401(k) portfolio an asset in your name as long … Continue reading → The post Is a 401k Considered an Asset? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Stock Market Is Playing a ‘Game of Chicken’ With Bonds. It Won’t End Well.

    Wall Street is making some assumptions that will derail the S&P 500's rally if they turn out to be wrong.