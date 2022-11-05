Lula transition team invites experts who helped stabilize Brazil economy in 1990s - sources

Brazil's Lula defeats Bolsonaro to win presidency again
Marcela Ayres
·2 min read

By Marcela Ayres

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's transition team has invited two economists, Persio Arida and Andre Lara Resende, who helped design the Real Plan that stabilized the economy in the 1990s, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Saturday.

The sources, who spoke on condition anonymity, added that another economist Guilherme Mello, who leads the team drafting economic proposals for Lula at the leftist Perseu Abramo think tank, was also invited to the transition group.

The three names were first reported in the Brazilian newspaper O Estado de S.Paulo.

Lula, who takes office on Jan. 1, won a runoff election last Sunday against President Jair Bolsonaro but he has been questioned for not providing details of his economic program.

Lula has not yet said who will head the Finance Ministry in his government, causing broad speculation in the markets of Latin America's largest economy.

Vice President-elect Geraldo Alckmin had already stated that the transition team members would be announced on Monday. Some of them are expected to be further appointed by Lula to Cabinet posts.

Arida, an orthodox economist well regarded by the market and close to Alckmin, was appointed to the transition team by him, one of the sources said.

Arida has already held positions in public administration in the 1990s, including the presidency of the central bank and development bank BNDES.

Lara Resende, a frequent interlocutor of economists from Lula's Workers Party (PT), was appointed as a counterpoint to Arida's more traditional economic views, the source said.

Lara Resende has already argued that a constitutional spending cap strangled public investments, which he sees as a mistake.

Lula has repeatedly said he will end the spending cap, without detailing which fiscal anchor will replace it.

Mello and Arida did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while Lara Resende could not be immediately reached.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; editing by Grant McCool)

Recommended Stories

  • Tree of the Year: 'Magnificent' Surrey yew wins vote

    The Waverley Abbey yew beat trees from Midlothian and Derbyshire for this year's title.

  • Just Three Days Till Vunani Limited (JSE:VUN) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend

    It looks like Vunani Limited ( JSE:VUN ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date occurs...

  • Officials: Iowa absentee voters should no longer mail in ballots

    Officials: Iowa absentee voters should no longer mail in ballots

  • Ukraine Not a Top Priority for Trump: Ian Bremmer

    Eurasia Group President Ian Bremmer talks about how the war in Ukraine will impact the midterm elections. He also says Ukraine won't be a top priority for former President Donald Trump if he runs again in 2024. He's on "Balance of Power."

  • Anonymous tip leads to partial remains of 24-year-old California woman missing since January

    Authorities said they believe the rest of Alexis Gabe’s remains are scattered in various areas.

  • U.S., allies set parameters for price cap on Russian oil - WSJ

    This comes as U.S. officials and G7 countries have been in intense negotiations in recent weeks over the unprecedented plan to put a price cap on sea-borne oil shipments, which is scheduled to take effect on Dec. 5 - to ensure EU and U.S. sanctions aimed at limiting Moscow's ability to fund its invasion of Ukraine do not throttle the global oil market. Intermediary trades of Russian oil that occur at sea must still fall under the cap, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. However, if a cargo of Russian oil has been refined into petroleum products such as gasoline, then it can again be traded at sea without being subject to the cap, the report added.

  • Here's the Next Stock I'm Going to Buy

    With its quickly growing network effect, international ambitions, and a reduced valuation, I'm planning to buy this stock in November.

  • Analysts are Downgrading These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 stocks recently downgraded by analysts. If you want to see some more companies on the list, go directly to Analysts are Downgrading These 5 Stocks. U.S stocks continued their downward movement on Thursday following the latest rate hike from the Federal Reserve. All three […]

  • Twitter’s Human Rights Lawyer Says Elon Musk Axed the Entire Human Rights Team

    Other laid off employees say farewell - and suggest huge cuts to crucial other teams

  • Welp: It Looks Like Trump Is Gearing Up For Another Presidential Run

    It’s the worst-kept secret in politics, but it appears that former President Donald Trump has set a date for another try at a run for The White House. The date is Nov. 14th, just a week after the midterms, according to Politico. This may also result in multiple days of events if this announcement takes place.

  • Women, young voters won’t save Texas Dems. Why the ‘backlash election’ was total baloney

    Beto O’Rourke has campaigned hard against Gov. Greg Abbott on college campuses, but early voting doesn’t show results. [Opinion]

  • Analysis-Boeing outlines risky waiting game for new launches with eye on Airbus

    Boeing has embarked on a high-risk waiting game over the next round of jet developments, betting nascent technology will restore it to glory in the 2030s while ceding the upper hand in a key part of the market to Airbus for the rest of this decade. Chief Executive Dave Calhoun on Wednesday buried the prospect of an early bid to rebuild Boeing's battered position at the top of the single-aisle market with a new jet, pledging to focus on cash as it recovers from safety and other crises. The move marks a victory for engine-maker CFM which had publicly trailed a radical design offering 20%-plus fuel savings but not before 2035 - effectively nudging its biggest customer away from acting any sooner with a more conventional plane.

  • Vote by mail rules vary by state. Here's a map showing how it works where you live.

    Voting by mail became a particularly popular option during the pandemic, but the rules differ by state. Here's a guide to the rules in every state.

  • Paul George on Clippers' evolving style: Playing looser, freer

    The Clippers, who are still missing key contributors, are on a three-game winning streak as star forward Paul George says they're forming a new identity.

  • US supports calls for external ethics probe into OAS chief

    The head of the Organization of American States is facing growing calls, including from the Biden administration, for an external probe into possible misconduct tied to his intimate relationship with a subordinate. The Washington-based group’s own inspector general in a memo this week said it is in the organization’s “best interest” to hire an outside firm to investigate allegations that Secretary General Luis Almagro may have violated the ethics code. The inspector general's recommendation was based on a report by The Associated Press finding that Almagro carried on a relationship with a Mexican-born staffer described online, including on the organization's own website, as “head adviser” to the secretary general.

  • Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, sources say

    PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) -Haitian police have taken control of a fuel terminal that had been blockaded by armed gangs since September, three sources said on Thursday, ending a standoff that had triggered a humanitarian crisis and talks of foreign military intervention. A gang coalition known as G9 blocked the entrance to the Varreux terminal in September, leaving the country without gasoline and diesel and forcing businesses and hospitals to shut their doors just as a cholera epidemic broke out. A prior statement attributed to the government of Prime Minister Ariel Henry had said that fuel would be available on Monday.

  • Asians make up most new immigrants to Canada: study

    Asians make up the biggest share of new immigrants to Canada, according to a recent data released by Statistics Canada. As newcomers have become the primary driver of the nation’s economic engine and population growth, Canada aims to immigrate more than 430,000 permanent residents this year, which is an increase of about 7.4% from its record-setting 401,000 new residents last year. According to the census, Asians make up the largest share of new immigrants by 62%, with India, the Philippines and China being the top three countries of origin for recent immigrants.

  • Popeyes Is Giving Out Free Chicken Sandwiches on a BOGO Deal for a Full Week

    The fast food chain is celebrating National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day

  • Investigation reveals over 1,000 absentee ballots never mailed, Cobb Elections officials say

    “I am sorry that this office let these voters down,” Eveler said.

  • Blinken warns Israeli PM, Palestinian president of West Bank escalation

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday, the official WAFA news agency reported, in a first call after Israel's veteran leader Benjamin Netanyahu led a far-right alliance to a general election victory. Abbas reiterated his demand that the United States pressure Israel to stop its "crimes against the Palestinian people", the WAFA report said, "including blockades, extrajudicial killings, home demolitions, and settlement construction". According to the news report, Blinken told Abbas the U.S. administration was making efforts to calm the situation.