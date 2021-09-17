'LuLaRich' and pyramid schemes: 4 ways to tell if the company is a scam

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kerry Breen
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A gripping new documentary miniseries is bringing attention to multilevel marketing platforms.

"LuLaRich," available on Amazon Prime, chronicles the story of LuLaRoe, a clothing empire famous for its "buttery-soft leggings," but accused of being a pyramid scheme and using predatory practices to make money. The company has been the subject of multiple lawsuits, including a suit in Washington state that was settled for $4.75 million in February.

The four-episode series, which debuted in early September, highlighted the predatory practices of multilevel marketing schemes, also known as MLMs. While MLMs are legal in the United States and recognizable companies like HerbaLife and Young Living use the business structure, experts say they often closely resemble pyramid schemes and victimize sellers.

Related: Legit business opportunity or pyramid scheme? Here are some red flags to watch out for before getting involved in a multilevel marketing program.

What is a multilevel marketing scheme?

The Federal Trade Commission defines MLMs as "businesses that involve selling products to family and friends, and recruiting other people to do the same." MLMs are also known as direct marketing or network marketing businesses.

The FTC also notes that "some MLMs are illegal pyramid schemes." The experts we spoke with were harsher on the business model.

"If you're in an MLM, it's a scam," said Robert FitzPatrick, an author of several books about multilevel marketing and president of Pyramid Scheme Alert, the first international association aimed at preventing pyramid scheme-related fraud. "... Almost everybody is going to lose. But the people who are at the top of the platform will make a lot of money."

FitzPatrick said that there are four hallmarks to a multilevel marketing scheme:

  1. "It's an endless chain:" FitzPatrick said that the most obvious sign of an MLM is that sellers are pressured to recruit other sellers, from whom they will then make money. This is typically described as a "downline" — the recruiter will get a portion of the sale that the person they recruited sells, and the chain continues.

  2. "Just pay:" FitzPatrick said that another hallmark of a multilevel marketing scheme is having to buy merchandise upfront or pay a large fee to join the company. This fee is typically described as a "starter fee" or "starter pack" of merchandise. Since sellers have to purchase the clothing before they can sell it, it can be financially risky. MLMs also emphasize meeting a certain sales goal each month, and will often recommend sellers buy enough to reach that minimum if they don't have enough sales.

  3. The third warning sign is a "recruiting mandate," which ties closely to the "endless chain" concern: FitzPatrick said that multilevel marketing schemes will focus on constantly recruiting more people, which makes it difficult to have a sustainable business.

  4. The fourth hallmark, FitzPatrick said, is how and what a person gets paid. The vast majority of people lose money. Only about one-quarter of people involved in MLMs make any money, and that money can be quickly eaten up by the need to purchase more merchandise.

Dr. William Keep, a professor at the College of New Jersey who is regarded as an expert on multilevel marketing, said that another struggle is the MLM industry's unwillingness to be transparent. He said that "LuLaRich" offered an unusual glimpse into the inner workings of such a company, and said that the opaqueness of the industry makes it difficult to know "how many multilevel marketing platforms are operating like pyramid schemes."

"We know for sure that using that model, it's very easy to operate an illegal pyramid scheme ... The key warning sign is that, in order to succeed, you are asked to recruit others who will then be asked to recruit others," Keep said.

Keep added that that emphasis on recruitment, which FitzPatrick listed as one of the hallmarks of a multilevel marketing platform, is "against all competitive models" typically found in business, since recruited customers will no longer purchase product from a seller.

He also addressed the financial aspect of multilevel marketing platforms, referencing LuLaRoe in particular. As part of their settlement with Washington state, the company revealed its median earnings for sellers. Typically, MLMs release the mean or average earnings, which can be skewed by high earners with large downlines.

"The median earnings were zero," Keep said. "We're talking about people being financially negative (after expenses)."

Myths about MLMs, debunked

"If they were illegal, the government would shut them down."

Keep said that many people defending MLMs from accusations of being pyramid schemes will turn to this phrase, but it's "not true," referencing the company AdvoCare, an MLM that operated for decades and had national spokespeople like Drew Brees. In 2018, after more than 26 years in operation, the group was finally prosecuted by the FTC — but Keep said it took a long time to get there. AdvoCare still exists, but operates with a different structure now.

Related: The FTC has sent warning letters to ten multilevel marketing companies, including doTerra and Rodan & Fields, because of claims independent sellers are making about their products' ability to treat or prevent coronavirus, or about the earnings people can make if they've recently lost income.

"If they have a product, they can't be a pyramid scheme."

Keep pointed out that for many organizations, the products sold — like LuLaRoe's "buttery-soft leggings" — are just "vehicles to move money."

"Naturally, you want a product to be viable, because it seems more suspicious if not," Keep said, but said that for many companies, the product is secondary to the model of recruitment and developing downlines.

FitzPatrick said that other things, like being traded on stock exchanges, can also give MLMs a sheen of legitimacy.

"(People say) surely that can't be a pyramid scheme, celebrating in plain sight," FitzPatrick said. But being traded on the stock exchange doesn't mean it's a fair business.

"All businesses have start-up costs."

One of the hallmarks of MLMs, as explained by FitzPatrick, is constantly buying product, and that typically starts with a "starter fee" or by buying a "starter pack" of merchandise from the company. Many MLMs compare these fees to the costs associated with building an independent business, but they're extremely different, especially since MLM products are not unique and are sold by other sellers on the platform, Keep said.

"There's a thing that the industry is really good at doing, and that's taking statements and presenting them as if they're individual things to stand on their own," Keep said. "Many businesses do not make money right away, that's true. Many businesses fail, that's true. But here the business model, if you want to call it a model, is that the vast majority of people fail, and their failure generates profits for those above them (in the upline)."

Related:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why a record number of container ships are chilling off the California coast

    As retailers gear up for the holiday season, a record number of container ships trying to bring imported goods into the US are stuck off the coast of California, another casualty of ongoing disruptions to the global supply chain. Sixty-five vessels were waiting to dock at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach in the San Pedro Bay Sept. 16, according to the Marine Exchange of Southern California, a record high. Captain Kip Louttit of the Marine Exchange told Quartz that an unprecedented 23 of these ships are in a drift area—meaning there is no room for them to anchor in the water.

  • Barra: GM will make 'substantial shifts' in supply chain over chips

    General Motors Co Chief Executive Mary Barra said Friday the largest U.S. automaker plans to make changes in its supply chain as it works to address the continuing semiconductor chip crisis that has forced significant production cuts. "We're going to make some pretty substantial shifts in our supply chain," Barra said in an online interview. A GM spokesman declined to comment further on how the company might shift its supply chain.

  • Fast-food customers are back, but workers are not. It's triggering major change.

    Fast-food restaurants have a problem: Customers are returning but workers aren't. And, increasingly, neither are their dining rooms.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. A labor squeeze is transforming an industry that has been an enduring and at times controversial symbol of American capitalism. For many fast food workers, the coronavirus pandemic opened new and better-paying alternatives to the demands of hot grills and d

  • If You've Purchased Chicken in the Past Decade, You May Be Eligible for a Settlement

    Six major chicken producers have agreed to a $181 million payout over alleged price-fixing.

  • Erika Jayne Claps Back at Hater Who Says She's Too "Smart" to Shop at T.J. Maxx

    After being sued for $25 million, Erika Jayne was spotted shopping at T.J. Maxx this week, ​prompting some to criticize her bargain-hunting. However, Erika clarified, "I shopped there for years."

  • Employers are spying on Americans at home with ‘tattleware’. It’s time to track them instead

    Delivery drivers and warehouse workers are already monitored relentlessly. Now white-collar employees are getting a taste of surveillance capitalism ‘Studies on work-from-home programs tend to show that people are actually more productive, but employers are still terrified that their time is being wasted. Little concern, of course, is displayed when employers waste their employees’ time.’ Photograph: Alamy The corporate handwringing started at almost the same time as the lockdown orders: “But if

  • AP FACT CHECK: Biden's shaky claims on jobs, gasoline

    Boasting that government policies can make a difference in improving the economy, President Joe Biden went too far Thursday in taking credit for job growth since taking office. Jeffery Born, an energy-markets expert at Northeastern University, said current gasoline prices are partly a result of production and refining capacity that was knocked offline by Hurricane Ida and other factors – even a shortage of tanker drivers.

  • Why are steel prices so high when iron ore prices have crashed? Because: China

    China, which makes 57% of the world's steel, plans to shrink its output this year—which means that chronic shortages of new cars and other products are likely to continue into the near future.

  • Prince Andrew suffers setback in sex assault case as judge refuses to unseal document

    The Duke of York has suffered an early setback in his US sex assault case after a judge refused to unseal a document that could invalidate the damages claim.

  • Only 30% of Americans Have Achieved This Huge Retirement Milestone. Have You?

    Retirement savings statistics usually highlight how badly people are doing at preparing for their future, but one stat in Transamerica's latest retirement survey bucks this trend: Approximately 30% of households have saved $250,000 or more for retirement already. Most of us can fortunately count upon Social Security to help us with some of our retirement costs so we don't have to rely solely upon our personal savings. Most people will need $1 million or more to retire comfortably, but the only way to know what you'll need is to put together a retirement plan that takes your health and lifestyle into account.

  • How to get Social Security right, according to a retirement expert

    An expert told Yahoo Money what people should know about Social Security to help their retirement plans.

  • Why Epic Games is not happy with result in Apple lawsuit

    N&O Innovation and Technology Newsletter: September 17, 2021

  • The global supply chain isn't improving

    All facets affected, including marine vessels, trucking, warehousing, and rail.

  • She demanded a hospital treat her husband's covid-19 with ivermectin. A judge said no.

    After her husband was infected with the coronavirus and entered an intensive care unit this month, Angela Underwood pushed the Louisville hospital that was treating him to administer ivermectin, the deworming drug some people have used to treat or prevent covid-19 in recent months. She sued Norton Brownsboro Hospital after it allegedly refused to administer the treatment to Lonnie Underwood, 58, without a court order and supervision by a doctor with the authority to do so.Subscribe to The Post M

  • Apple's Cook says he will talk with U.S. official on immigration

    (Reuters) -Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook told an all-hands meeting of employees on Friday he planned to discuss U.S. immigration policy with U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas later in the day, according to a source familiar with the meeting. During the meeting, Cook also told employees that a recent U.S. court decision in an antitrust case brought by "Fortnite" creator Epic Games hand resulted in a victory for Apple in nine out of 10 counts, the source said. The ruling amounted to "one or two sentences scratched out of an agreement" between Apple and developers on the App Store, the source cited Cook as saying.

  • Ford wakes up badly burnt from its India dream

    When Ford Motor Co built its first factory in India in the mid-1990s, U.S. carmakers believed they were buying into a boom - the next China. Last week, Ford took a $2 billion hit https://reut.rs/3nFLvnF to stop making cars in India, following compatriots General Motors Co and Harley-Davidson Inc in closing factories in the country. Among foreigners that remain, Japan's Nissan Motor Co Ltd and even Germany's Volkswagen AG - the world's biggest automaker by sales - each hold less than 1% of a car market once forecast to be the third-largest by 2020, after China and the United States, with annual sales of 5 million.

  • China’s Billionaires Are Losing Billions Fast

    Grocers already squirreling away Thanksgiving turkeys, Invesco reportedly in merger talks with State Street’s asset management business, Biden reframes his economic agenda as tax relief for working families, and other news to start your day.

  • As China Evergrande's debt crisis deepens, unpaid small business owners speak of despair

    Wu Lei says his small construction company in central China has accepted commercial paper from property developer Evergrande as payment for two years but with that paper's value now in doubt, his firm is on the verge of collapse. China Evergrande Group, saddled with more than $300 billion in total liabilities equivalent to 2% of China's GDP, is in the throes of a liquidity crisis that has it scrambling to raise funds to pay its many lenders and suppliers. Wu, 35, was one of around a hundred protesters who descended on the headquarters of the country's No. 2 real estate developer in Shenzhen this week desperately seeking assurances of payment.

  • Russia accused of rigging gas prices to undermine Britain’s economic recovery

    Russia has been accused of increasing gas prices in a bid to undermine Britain and the EU’s economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

  • 20 Companies With the Happiest Employees

    It's an unfortunate truth that most people spend the lion's share of their waking hours at their jobs. Or at least, that's an unfortunate truth of most of us. Some others, though, are lucky enough to...