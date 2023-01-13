Lula's changes at Brazil farm ministry draw cries from food security agency

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attends a meeting to sign the government's economic package at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia
Ana Mano
·1 min read

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Changes by the new government of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to a federal agency tasked with upholding the sanitary standards of Brazilian agricultural products are drawing criticism from civil servants in the Agriculture Ministry, documents show.

An internal ministry memo seen by Reuters warns that a decree published on Jan. 1 reshuffling staff at the agency could undermine food inspection services and a critical network of six federal laboratories responsible for controlling vaccines, veterinary drugs and phytosanitary pesticides.

The ministry did not comment on the changes, which are part of broader efforts by the new administration to cut government spending.

The changes at the ministry, which affected 84 job positions according to a separate internal document, occur as the world is grappling with outbreaks of bird flu and the Brazilian meat sector is on high alert after cases reported in five South American nations.

In the memo, signed by a group of civil servants opposing the changes, they urge that the reshuffle be reconsidered "in the name of public health."

The union ANFFA, which represents federal auditors who inspect food plants in the world's biggest chicken exporter, denounced the overhaul.

"The federal laboratories network has struggled against drastic budget reduction and critical staff shortages for years," said ANFFA in a statement to Reuters. "Tensions rose after the decree's publication."

Meat lobby ABPA, which represents companies including JBS and BRF, told Reuters it supports maintaining the food safety agency's budget and strengthening inspection services.

"Active and passive oversight by the ministry are crucial for determining (animal) health status," ABPA said, adding this is a requirement from the nations that import Brazilian products.

(Reporting by Ana Mano in Sao Paulo; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Ancient Roman town — with coins, shackles and even makeup — unearthed in England

    A “particularly interesting” find was a partial set of shackles, suggesting the existence of slave labor or criminal activity.

  • Justin Roiland’s High On Life Studio Was Previously Sued For Sexual Harassment

    A former employee sued Justin Roiland’s Squanch Games, maker of the recent Xbox Game Pass hit High On Life, back in 2018 over alleged sexual harassment, discriminaton, and wrongful termination. According to court documents, the studio denied the claims but later settled, and the lawsuit, while old, raises questions about the work culture at Squanch Games, especially after co-founder Roiland was recently revealed to be facing felony domestic abuse charges from 2020.

  • SpaceX will flex its monopoly muscle with a Falcon Heavy launch

    SpaceX is seeking $750 million in new capital at a reported valuation of $137 billion. That comes after Elon Musk’s space conglomerate took in $250 million from investors in 2022 and $1.5 billion in 2021.

  • George Santos Is A Blank Slate. So Is His Official Congressional Biography.

    His three-line entry basically only vouches for the fact Santos, um, exists.

  • These ‘Three Horsemen’ of cybersecurity most likely to weather slowing demand, Morgan Stanley says

    Are businesses gun-shy because of a looming recession, or did they just load up early on new cybersecurity services?

  • Colts announce completed interview with Raheem Morris

    The Colts are continuing to move things along in their coaching search. On Friday, Indianapolis announced the franchise has completed an interview with Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris. Morris has been Los Angeles’ defensive coordinator since 2021, winning Super Bowl LVI with the franchise. He was previously with the Falcons, spending time as the team’s [more]

  • Australian Open 2023: Coco Gauff, a teen in a tennis hurry

    Coco Gauff acknowledges she tends to be in a bit of a hurry as she moves through life. The 18-year-old Floridian doesn’t stick around in a city after a tennis tournament ends: “Even if it’s a nice place,” she said with a chuckle, “I like to leave.” Yes, generally, Gauff is ready to move on.

  • Demonstrators protest NCAA's transgender athlete inclusion

    Former Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines and about two dozen demonstrators outside the NCAA convention Thursday protested the inclusion of transgender athletes in women's sports and threatened the association with legal action if it doesn't change its policies. Gaines competed in last year's NCAA swimming and diving championships against Penn's Lia Thomas, who became first transgender woman to win a national title ( the women's 500-yard freestyle). “Today, we intend to personally tell the NCAA to stop discriminating against female athletes by handing them a petition that we have garnered nearly 10,000 signatures on in just a couple of days,” Gaines said, kicking off more than an hour of speeches that attracted a few onlookers and a handful of quiet counter-protesters.

  • Quinnen Williams, Sauce Gardner named First-Team All-Pro, C.J. Mosley on Second Team

    Quinnen Williams, Sauce Gardner named First-Team All-Pro, C.J. Mosley on Second Team

  • Factors Likely to Affect Procter & Gamble's (PG) Q2 Earnings

    Procter & Gamble's (PG) Q2 results are likely to reflect the impacts of input cost inflation, higher freight, adverse product mix and increased packaging investments despite strong demand trends.

  • Raheem Mostert out, Terron Armstead questionable for Sunday

    Left tackle Terron Armstead said this week that he will do whatever it takes to be on the field against the Bills in Sunday’s playoff opener and the Dolphins will give him as much time as they can to make that happen. Armstead returned to practice in a limited capacity on Friday and he is [more]

  • Biden administration vaccine drive leader David Kessler to step down

    Kessler, a pediatrician and lawyer who headed the U.S. Food and Drug Administration under presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton, will return to teaching at the University of California, San Francisco, the New York Times reported earlier. Kessler could not be immediately reached for comment.

  • Giants have no players with injury designations

    The Giants are as healthy as they can be for Sunday’s return to playoff action. The team did not issue any injury designations for their road game against the Vikings. Everyone on the 53-man roster practiced all week and they’re set to be available for the team’s first playoff game in six years. Cornerback Adoree' [more]

  • China visa bans over Covid rules spark concern from top European business chambers

    Two leading European business chambers have called on China not to impose new travel restrictions after it suspended visa issuance for visitors from Japan and South Korea. The European Chamber of Commerce in China said they were concerned by Beijing's decision to suspend visa processing for citizens of certain countries, and its warning of reciprocal measures against nations that have imposed restrictions on Chinese travellers since Beijing dropped Covid-19 curbs. "Not only does this [visa suspe

  • Dutch PM Rutte denies U.S. pressure over chip export policy

    The Netherlands is not feeling pressured by Washington to adopt new U.S. rules further restricting semiconductor technology exports to China, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday. The Hague has denied licenses for its largest company, ASML Holding NV, to export its most advanced machines to China since 2019, following lobbying by the Trump administration, raising concerns it is under pressure again to adopt further restrictions. U.S. officials have said they expect the Netherlands to implement similar rules to those imposed on U.S. companies by Washington in October 2022, which are aimed at hobbling China's ability to make its own chips.

  • Sean McVay planning to coach Rams in 2023

    The Rams will have Sean McVay as their coach again in 2023, according to a report

  • How Novavax Could Shake Up the Market for Covid-19 Vaccines

    Moderna and Pfizer have both discussed higher-than-expected commercial prices for their shots. Novavax says its pricing strategy could give it leverage.

  • Tesla price cuts show Elon Musk is 'not going to play nice' as the EV leader goes on offense to spur demand, Wedbush says

    "Margins will get hit on this, but we like this strategic poker move by Musk and Tesla," Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said.

  • Carvana terminates more workers amid weak used car sales -WSJ

    The company was letting open positions go unfilled and several operations teams were working fewer than 30 hours a week or four-day work weeks, the WSJ reported, citing current and former employees as well as internal emails. Carvana, best known for its automated car vending machines, did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment. The company's shares were down nearly 9% in premarket trade on Friday, a day after surging about 40% amid interest from retail investors.

  • Rihanna Is 'Crushing Hearts and Snappin' Necks' in Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day Campaign

    On Thursday, the singer and lingerie brand released the sexy ad campaign across social media