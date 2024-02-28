Lulu says of farewell tour 'I've partied enough'

What did you miss?

Lulu has explained she wanted to make her next tour her last because she has "partied enough".

The Scottish superstar appeared on Wednesday's The One Show, where she talked about why she had decided to retire from touring and what had kept her career going for six decades.

She also spoke about the inspiration behind her tour name, Champagne for Lulu.

What, how, and why?

Lulu has been a stalwart of the music industry for 60 years, so when she announced that her upcoming tour would be her last it shocked her fans.

In an appearance on Wednesday's The One Show, Lulu explained what had brought her to the decision to retire from touring and reflected on her six decades in music.

Asked what had helped her have such a long career, Lulu said: "If you love the work that you do, and I was definitely born to sing, I'm obviously a bit of a show off. I love music, I live for music.

"You have to work hard and coming from a really working class background I have no fear of working hard, I never have had."

Talking about her farewell tour, she said: "I'm 75 in November. Everyone says are you going to celebrate? And I say, honey, I've partied enough. The best way to celebrate is for me to do a few concerts and I decided last year, I'm not going to tour again.

"It takes an army to put a tour together and I found that the dates I did were so close together, it was gruelling. Not the going on stage - that's the fun. I live for that."

Lulu also explained that she had called the tour Champagne for Lulu after a famous scene from Absolutely Fabulous, where her friend Jennifer Saunders calls out "champagne for Lulu!".

She said: "My whole year is going to be about Champagne for Lulu. It's going to be a celebration of the fact that I'm still kicking at 75 for goodness' sake. Who would've thought? I thought I'd be dead by now!"

Lulu left show hosts Lauren Laverne and Vernon Kay in hysterics as they signed off the episode and she shouted out: "Is that it, is it done? Are we going home now?"

What else happened on The One Show?

Rob Beckett talked about his new show and tour. (Getty Images)

Also appearing on Wednesday's episode was comedian Rob Beckett, who spoke about his new Sky panel show Rob Beckett's Smart TV which Alison Hammond and Josh Widdicombe co-star in.

He said: "Alison Hammond's on it, she's unleashed because normally she's on daytime, now she can say whatever she wants."

Beckett also spoke about his new tour, Giraffe, which will run for three years and is due to end in 2026.

He said: "My favourite thing is doing stand up, so I don't want to rush the tour, I love it. I get the school holiday dates for the kids, book them in, then work the tour around that."

The One Show airs on BBC One at 7pm on weekdays.

