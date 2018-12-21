Lululemon's Strengthening Business in 3 Charts

Investors sent lululemon athletica's (NASDAQ: LULU) stock lower in recent weeks, giving back some of the market-thumping gains it posted through most of 2018. But there's no indication that its retailing business is weakening.

On the contrary, the apparel chain is firing on all cylinders as it wraps up the fiscal year and looks ahead to its broader growth goals of expanding internationally and becoming a force in niches like outerwear and men's fitness.

Let's look at a few of the metrics that show just how well the business has been performing lately.

Sales growth

Revenue jumped 21% last quarter, with help from a 46% spike in online sales and a 7% boost at its physical store locations. Those figures translated into significant market share gains, with peers like Under Armour (NYSE: UA) and Nike (NYSE: NKE) growing overall sales in the single digits in the U.S. geography. The numbers also show how well Lululemon is executing in e-commerce. The company achieved a big improvement in converting shoppers to buyers in that channel last quarter, which pushed it to over 25% of the broader business. Executives had hoped to reach that threshold by 2020, but the company is on pace to blow past that timeline.

Gross margin