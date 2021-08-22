Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Is Reinvesting To Multiply In Value

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) looks attractive right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Lululemon Athletica is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.29 = US$979m ÷ (US$4.3b - US$965m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2021).

So, Lululemon Athletica has an ROCE of 29%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 12% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Lululemon Athletica's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Lululemon Athletica's ROCE Trend?

We'd be pretty happy with returns on capital like Lululemon Athletica. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 29% and the business has deployed 181% more capital into its operations. With returns that high, it's great that the business can continually reinvest its money at such appealing rates of return. If Lululemon Athletica can keep this up, we'd be very optimistic about its future.

Our Take On Lululemon Athletica's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Lululemon Athletica has been compounding returns by reinvesting at consistently high rates of return, as these are common traits of a multi-bagger. On top of that, the stock has rewarded shareholders with a remarkable 409% return to those who've held over the last five years. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

