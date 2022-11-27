lululemon Black Friday specials are still live—shop best-selling leggings, hoodies and bras
If you're shopping for the best Black Friday finds before Cyber Monday, we're here for you. We love lululemon leggings and right now, the cult-favorite brand has some insane extended Black Friday specials on leggings, hoodies, bras and more. Keep scrolling to shop all the best athleisure for men and women.
From $29 leggings made of fast-drying, sweat-wicking stretchy fabric to $34 comfy men’s tees, cozy sweatshirts and supportive sports bras, there are scores on just about everything lululemon has to offer. Here are the best ones we've found.
►Cyber Monday 2022: The best 250+ Cyber Monday deals you can already shop
►50 best Cyber Monday deals under $100: Save on clothes, toys, tech and more
5 best lululemon Black Friday finds
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets from $29 (Save $39 to $99)
lululemon Women’s Cotton-Cashmere Blend Mock Neck Sweater for $89 (Save $59)
lululemon Flow Y Adjustable Bra, Light Support, A-C Cup for $29 (Save $29)
lululemon Black Friday leggings
lululemon Invigorate High-Rise Tights from $29 (Save $39 to $99)
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets from $29 (Save $39 to $99)
lululemon Swift Speed High-Rise Tight from $29 (Save $29 to $99)
lululemon Throwback Inspire High-Rise Crop for $59 (Save $29)
lululemon Wunder Under High-Rise Tight Full-On Luxtreme Shine for $59 (Save $59)
lululemon All the Right Places High-Rise Drawcord Waist Crop for $69 (Save $49)
lululemon Nulu and Crisscross Mesh Stirrup Tight for $99 (Save $29)
lululemon Black Friday men's clothing
lululemon Evolution Short Sleeve Polo Shirt Pique Fabric for $49 (Save $39)
lululemon Vital Drive Training Long Sleeve Shirt for $54 (Save $34)
lululemon Black Friday sweatshirts and sweaters
lululemon Women’s Perfectly Oversized Crew from $59 (Save $39 to $49)
lululemon Women’s Modal-Blend Turtleneck Tunic for $79 (Save $49)
lululemon Women’s Reversible Crossover Sweater for $79 (Save $49)
lululemon Women’s Cotton-Cashmere Blend Mock Neck Sweater for $89 (Save $59)
lululemon Women’s Cinchable Fleece Zip-Up for $99 (Save $69)
lululemon Women’s Merino Wool Short Sleeve Wrap for $99 (Save $49)
lululemon Women’s Jacquard Multi-Texture Sweater Jacket for $119 (Save $109)
lululemon Black Friday sports bras
lululemon Flow Y Adjustable Bra, Light Support, A-C Cup for $29 (Save $29)
lululemon In Alignment Straight-Strap Bra, Light Support, C/D Cip for $29 (Save ($39)
lululemon Tough Train High-Neck Bra, Medium Support, C/D Cup for $29 (Save $29)
lululemon Free to Be Serene Bra, Light Support, C/D Cup from $29 (Save $19 to $23)
lululemon Energy Bra, Medium Support, B-D Cups from $34 (Save $13 to $18)
lululemon Energy Longline Bra, Ribbed Luxtreme, Medium Support, B-D Cups for $39 (Save $19)
lululemon Energy Bra, High Support, B-DDD Cups for $39 (Save $19)
lululemon Ebb to Street Bra, Light Support, C/D Cup for $39 (Save $15)
lululemon AirSupport Bra, High Support, C-DDD Cups for $39 (Save $59)
