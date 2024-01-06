Lululemon fires back at former CEO for comments on diversity, equity and inclusion programs

Founder and former CEO of Lululemon Chip Wilson caused a stir this week when he made remarks about the company’s diversity, equity and inclusion program.

Wilson told Forbes that he was displeased with Lululemon’s “whole diversity and inclusion thing” at the apparel brand he founded in 1998 and maintains an 8 percent share in.

He also commented that the actors in Lululemon commercials were “unhealthy,” “sickly” and “not inspirational” before saying “You’ve got to be clear that you don’t want certain customers coming in.”

The company has distanced itself from their former leader, telling CNN in a statement that Wilson does not speak for the company and that his views don’t align with the brand’s values and beliefs.

According to reports from Axios, companies’ opinions on DEI programs have shifted; some have begun backing away from corporate diversity groups and describing them as largely “window dressing.”

Others, like Lululemon, appear to be sticking with their diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

