Lululemon’s FY21 Outlook Surpasses Estimates After 4Q Beat

support@smarteranalyst.com (Ben Mahaney)
·2 min read

Lululemon Athletica reported better-than-expected 4Q results. Moreover, the athletic apparel and accessories retailer’s fiscal 2021 outlook also surpassed Street estimates.

Lululemon’s (LULU) adjusted EPS increased about 13% to $2.58 and came in well ahead of the Street estimates of $2.49. Gross margins increased 60 basis points to 58.6%. However, the adjusted operating margin decreased by 290 basis points to 26.9%.

Revenues increased 24% year-over-year to $1.7 billion and topped consensus estimates of $1.66 billion. Total comparable sales increased 21% year-over-year. The company opened six new company-operated stores and ended the quarter with 521 stores.

CFO Meghan Frank said, “We pulled forward investments in our direct-to-consumer channel, completed our first acquisition, and tightly managed expenses while also supporting our people. These measures contributed to our strong fourth quarter results, including growing revenue by 24%, and are helping fuel our even stronger top-line growth projections for 2021.” (See Lululemon stock analysis on TipRanks)

As for 1Q, Lululemon Athletica sees earnings in the range of $0.81-$0.85 per share, compared with consensus estimates of $0.82. The company forecasts 1Q revenues in the range of $1.1-1.13 billion, versus consensus estimates of $999.5 million.

For fiscal 2021, the company anticipates EPS in the range of $6.30-$6.45, significantly higher than consensus estimates of $4.58 per share. Lululemon Athletica foresees FY21 revenue in the range of $5.55-5.65 billion, versus Street estimates of $4.33 billion.

Following the results, Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel maintained a Buy rating and a price target of $405 (27.7% upside potential) on the stock. In a note to investors, the analyst said, “In our view, a still small global footprint, superior product innovation, and an overall shift to athleisure should support continued outsized top- and bottom-line expansion at LULU for the foreseeable future.”

Overall, consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy based on 10 Buys and 2 Holds. The average analyst price target of $421.08 implies upside potential of about 32.8% to current levels. Shares have gained about 68% in one year.

Furthermore, TipRanks data shows that financial blogger opinions are 84% Bullish, compared to a sector average of 69%.

Related News:
SOC Telemed Slips On Wider-Than-Expected 4Q Loss
Chewy’s 4Q Revenues Outshine Estimates; Stock Pops Over 10%
BlackBerry Drops Over 8% After 4Q Revenues Miss Estimates

More recent articles from Smarter Analyst:

Recommended Stories

  • Biota Pharmaceuticals (AVIR) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Biota Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVIR)Q4 2020 Earnings CallMar 30, 2021, 4:30 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGood afternoon, ladies and gentlemen.

  • Lululemon’s direct sales nearly double in Q4

    Lululemon Athletica Inc.'s direct-to-consumer sales nearly doubles in the quarter, making up half of total sales as the retailer tops Wall Street expectations for the quarter and says it is in the "early innings" of its growth.

  • Lululemon Earnings Beat But 2021 Outlook Mixed; LULU Stock Falls

    Workout apparel maker Lululemon topped fourth-quarter estimates but gave mixed full-year guidance late Tuesday.

  • Why Vipshop Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Vipshop Holdings (NYSE: VIPS) have skyrocketed today, up by 13% as of 11:10 a.m. EDT, after the company announced a share repurchase program. Vipshop's board of directors has authorized a $500 million buyback program, which it can conduct over the next two years. The Chinese e-commerce technology company plans to repurchase Class A shares at its discretion using a combination of open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, block trades, and potentially other methods.

  • Is Lululemon Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, LULU Stock Chart Show

    Lululemon stock has been on downtrend for several weeks now, but will a 24% increase in sales and bullish sales guidance bring new buyers into the stock?

  • SpaceX rocket fails in 'another exciting test'

    PLEASE NOTE: THIS VIDEO HAS BEEN UPDATED WITH NEW FOOTAGE OF THE EVENT.SPACEX ENGINEER JOHN INSPRUCKER: "We've just passed through one kilometer altitude. Getting ready for the relay."A frozen webcast was the first sign a SpaceX flight test did not go as planned on Tuesday.The second sign was the audio that followed.And the subsequent commentary did not bode well for a successful landing either.INSPRUCKER: "We're back with you. As you can see from the frozen camera view, we lost the clock at T-plus five minutes forty nine seconds. Looks like we've had another 'exciting test' of Starship Number 11... The frozen view we saw in the camera doesn't mean that we are waiting for the signal to come back. Starship 11 is not coming back. Don't wait for the landing."SpaceX engineers said they were investigating why the unmanned Starship prototype rocket appeared to explode on its way back down to Earth, after a test launch from Boca Chica, Texas.INSPRUCKER: "We do appear to have lost all the data from the vehicle."Debris from the spacecraft was found scattered five miles away from its landing site.Later, billionaire Elon Musk, the founder and CEO of SpaceX, said on Twitter: "Something significant happened shortly after landing burn start. Should know what it was once we can examine the bits later today."The Starship was one in a series of prototypes for the heavy-lift rocket being developed by Musk's private space company to carry humans and 100 tons of cargo on future missions to the moon and Mars.Other Starship prototypes previously exploded upon landing during their test runs. Starship Number 10 achieved an upright landing earlier this month, but then went up in flames about eight minutes after touchdown.

  • Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in

    The helmet-wearing Idaho man photographed dangling by one hand from the Senate’s balcony during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol turned himself in six days later. While buckled in the vehicle delivering him to the Boise jail, Josiah Colt made a video apologizing and expressing shame for storming the building. Jacob Chansley, the self-described QAnon Shaman who posed for photos on the Senate dais while sporting face paint and a furry hat with horns, also lacks the enthusiasm he once showed for the riot.

  • Why QAnon Is So Bummed to See the Suez Ship Go Free

    GettyDid you know that everyone’s favorite Suez Canal-blocking ship is now the subject of a QAnon conspiracy? The Daily Beast’s Asawin Suebsaeng and Will Sommer lay out why the adrenochrome set is convinced that the stuck ship’s cargo is full of trafficked children on the latest episode of our Fever Dreams podcast (Hint: it has to do with Hillary Clinton’s Secret Service code name—you guessed it, EVERGREEN.)Speaking of Hillary conspiracies, Suebsaeng and Sommer discuss why the right just can’t seem to come up with a good Joe Biden conspiracy to smear the new president: Trump’s base seems more interested in reverting to their old hatreds of Clinton and Barack Obama. (As Suebsaeng points out, Biden quite simply is not Black or a woman, and so doesn’t inspire the same level of vitriol from the hardcore racist, misogynistic Trumpites.)Meanwhile, there’s a tug-of-war going on between those in the Trump administration who want the former president to receive “credit” for the COVID vaccine drive and the right-wing anti-government, anti-vaxx diehards who refuse to believe that their emperor-god actually wants them to get the shot. The tussle is crystallized in Trump’s former HHS staffer Michael Caputo, a “really brash, incredibly Trumpy longtime Republican operative” who has taken it upon himself to proselytize for the vaccine in biker bars among the “MAGA Sons of Anarchy”—and who’s running into a lot of resistance.Keep an eye out for the interview with The Daily Beast’s own Kelly Weill, who walks our hosts through the crazy cast of lawyers and faux-lawyers who have sprung up to defend the Capitol rioters and anti-masker businesses—one of them quotes from Lord of the Rings, another has never actually passed the bar because he thinks it’s a British conspiracy.What It’s Like When MAGA Nation Wants to Kill You for Your MovieAnd most importantly, we learn about Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes’ supervillain origin story, how Texas National Guard troops faced a hostage situation with Pizzagate overtones, and how Will Sommer is singlehandedly responsible for bringing the phrase “soy boy” out of the internet swamp into the national spotlight.Subscribe on your preferred podcast player to enjoy new episodes every Wednesday. If you’d like to follow our hosts on Twitter, they’re at @willsommer and at @swin24. Come say hi, or share some requests.Listen to Fever Dreams on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The White Men of Georgia Return to Cull the ‘Wrong’ Voters

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastYes, Georgia’s new supremely racist voting law makes it illegal to bring food or water to people—meaning Black voters—waiting in long lines that are also the result of voter suppression. But it also seeks to disenfranchise Black voters in much more mundane ways, like making it harder to register. This is actually a kind of doubling-down, twofold approach to voter suppression efforts intended to keep the “wrong” sort of people from the polls. Because the history of America’s voter registration laws, like pretty much everything else in this country, is steeped in racism and nativism.During the colonial and revolutionary eras, voting was a right conferred upon those who were white, male and landholding. As in Britain, this requirement rested on the absurd notion that only white men who owned property had a bona fide “stake in society,” meaning a true commitment to the well-being of their communities. There was also the matter of white Protestant supremacy, since Black—emancipated and enslaved—and native folks were largely denied the power of the ballot. Alexander Kessyar, author of The Right to Vote, notes that “Catholics were disenfranchised in five [colonies] and Jews in four.” In a 1776 letter, John Adams voiced support for these sorts of exclusionary policies, suggesting that the expansion of voting rights would open the floodgates to all kinds of chaos. “It is dangerous to open so fruitful a source of controversy and altercation, as would be opened by attempting to alter the qualifications of voters,” Adams wrote in the missive. “There will be no end of it.”The 1788 ratification of the Constitution left suffrage matters to individual states, declaring in Article I, Section 4 that “the times, places and manner of holding elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each state by the legislature thereof; but the Congress may at any time by law make or alter such regulations.” The states, in turn, overwhelmingly kept voting rights limited to wealthy white guys, leaving just 6 percent of the country eligible to vote in the first presidential election.The GOP’s New Rule: White People Can Shoot, But Black People Can’t VoteBy the beginning of the 19th century, Kessyar writes, fears of elections being determined by “foreign-born transients” had begun to spread around the country. The formal system of voter registration, then as now, was depicted as a way to protect the integrity of elections. In 1801, Massachusetts became the first state to pass a voter registration law. By 1832, the first known case of what today might be called “voter purging” was alleged by a Boston man named Josiah Capen, who sued over his electoral rights being violated. Massachusetts’ Supreme Court ruled against the plaintiff, deciding the state’s voter registration system was totally lawful. In the years that followed, registration laws would begin to sweep the country. Many of these would be ushered in under the influence of the Whigs—the political party ultimately torn asunder by slavery, an institution the GOP opposed back then—who contended immigrants in cities were casting illegal votes and handing elections to Democrats.Pennsylvania instituted its voter registration system in 1936, sending canvassers door-to-door within the confines of Philadelphia to gather information from potential voters. Keyssar writes that “although the proclaimed goal of the law was to reduce fraud, opponents insisted that its real intent was to reduce the participation of the poor—who were frequently not home when assessors came by and who did not have “big brass” nameplates on their doors.” Just a few years later in 1840, “Whigs succeeded in passing a registry law that applied only to New York City, which contained the largest concentration of Irish voters.” The legislation would be overturned within two years, but anti-immigrant sentiments would see the push for registration continue.But of course, no one was systematically disenfranchised more than Black folks. The Supreme Court’s 1857 Dred Scott ruling established that American citizenship did not extend to people “imported as slaves nor their descendants, whether they had become free or not.” Exclusion from citizenship, of course, meant exclusion from voting rights. The ruling suggested this was just as well, since Black folks were considered “unfit to associate with the white race either in social or political relations.”Just eight years later, the Southern Confederacy’s loss in the Civil War would result in Black emancipation and the ratification of the 14th and 15th Amendments, which enshrined Black citizenship and voting rights in the Constitution. Black suffrage, which immediately came under assault by violent white supremacists, would be rescinded under Jim Crow—a system that borrowed heavily from early registration laws. Poll taxes, literacy tests and residency stipulations—all previously embedded in registration systems—were everyday tools manufactured to stop Black folks from voting. Those laws would endure for nearly a century until 1965, when the Voting Rights Act was finally passed to ensure Black suffrage.“In Mississippi, black registration went from less than 10 percent in 1964 to almost 60 percent in 1968; in Alabama, the figure rose from 24 percent to 57 percent,” Kessymer writes. Across the south, “roughly a million new voters were registered within a few years after the bill became law, bringing African-American registration to a record 64 percent.”So white conservatives have spent nearly every day since trying to dismantle the law. They succeeded greatly with SCOTUS’s defanging of a key provision in 2013. The fight to counter that effort and empower Black and disenfranchised voters has largely been led by Black women. In Georgia, first-term Governor Brian Kemp bitterly complained in 2014 that “Democrats are working hard, and all these stories about them, you know, registering all these minority voters that are out there and others that are sitting on the sidelines, if they can do that, they can win these elections in November.” In a 2018 contest against Georgia’s former House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams for the governorship, Kemp oversaw massive voter roll purges and other kinds of racist trickery, including reportedly sitting on “53,000 voter registration applications,” 70 percent of which were submitted by Black registrants.“The United States is one of the few democratized, industrialized nations that uses the piecemeal, inconsistent, state-by-state method of registration—and that puts the onus on the citizen to get on the rolls,” Abrams wrote in a June 2020 essay. “With the management of elections left to individual states, the fractured, disjointed process is key to voter suppression. Where registration is easier, voters are more likely to participate.”Organizer efforts to “register all eligible, unregistered citizens of color in Georgia by the end of the decade” are frequently said to have turned Georgia blue in the elections that brought wins for President Joe Biden and Senators Raphael Warnock and John Ossof. What they really did was drive home how white Republicans have learned to update old-school racist voter suppression tactics to make them work today. The shameless transparent racism of the state’s new voting law is echoed in a deluge of voter disenfranchisement proposals pending in statehouses across the country — including 47 that pertain to “voter registration, 38 that would purge people from the voter rolls and 24 dealing with in-person early voting.”Suppression on top of suppression, ad infinitum.The For the People Act, which passed the House in early March, would make automatic voter registration the law of the land. If voter registration must continue as a prerequisite for voting—and while Republicans are trying to straight-up strip Black folks of voting rights—scrapping registration is low on the agenda, I realize. At the very least, it should be as easy as possible. But it seems worth it to keep calling voter registration out for what it is, which is voter suppression by another name.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Indonesia finds Sriwijaya Air jet's cockpit voice recorder

    Indonesian navy divers have recovered the cockpit voice recorder of a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea in January, killing all 62 people on board, officials said Wednesday. Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said divers retrieved the cockpit recorder at about 08.00 p.m. Tuesday local time, near where the flight data recorder was recovered three days after the accident. If the voice recorder is undamaged, it might tell investigators what the pilots were doing — or failing to do — to regain control of the plane during its brief, erratic flight.

  • The cost of speaking up against China

    Uyghurs abroad describe a pattern of harassment and intimidation they say is designed to silence them.

  • Database reveals secrets of China's loans to developing nations, says study

    The terms of China's loan deals with developing countries are unusually secretive and require borrowers to prioritise repayment of Chinese state-owned banks ahead of other creditors, a study of a cache of such contracts showed on Wednesday. The dataset - compiled over three years by AidData, a U.S. research lab at the College of William & Mary - comprises 100 Chinese loan contracts with 24 low- and middle-income countries, a number of which are struggling under mounting debt burdens amid the economic fallout from the COVID-10 pandemic. Much focus has turned to the role of China, which is the world's biggest creditor, accounting for 65% of official bilateral debt worth hundreds of billions of dollars across Africa, Eastern Europe, Latin America and Asia.

  • Meet the designer behind the Trump "Buddha" statue

    Meet the man behind the Trump “Buddha” statueLocation: Xiamen, China(SOUNDBITE) (Mandarin) DESIGNER, HONG JINSHI, SAYING:"I believe it was in September and October last year when Trump was still campaigning and causing torment. It was particularly interesting to me because our tradition is that a person who is so old and successful and has been the president of the United States should start to enjoy his old age and be more relaxed. But he was still tormented and fretting over various desires and uncertainties. So there was an extreme contrast with the image I wanted to express and make for him. I thought this contrast was very interesting. That's why I did this. My idea with this was very simple. I thought it would be amusing and fun."The Trump statues are available in two sizesand cost $150 and $3000 apieceThe sculptures have also gained international attention(SOUNDBITE) (Mandarin) DESIGNER, HONG JINSHI, SAYING:"I am very curious how he would react (to this statue). But I heard a friend say that based on Trump's character, if it is something that makes him famous then he'll like it, not to mention that this is something quite positive. // In Trump's current state, to be honest, he is really well suited to do some meditation in this way, to sit in meditation or as Buddhists say - internal observation, which is very suitable for his current state."

  • The COVID-19 vaccine side effects you can expect based on your age, sex, and dose

    Side effects are generally more pronounced among women and younger adults, especially after their second dose - unless they've had COVID-19 before.

  • Biden's dog Major bites again at White House

    Major had been sent to Delaware for training after biting a White House employee earlier this month.

  • Obama staffers amazed at how 'different' Biden's approach to stimulus is

    "This is just incredibly different," says Heidi Shierholz, an Obama DOL veteran. Other staffers from the last Democratic administration agree.

  • Germany drops probe of former Nazi guard deported from US

    German prosecutors said Wednesday that they have dropped an investigation of a 95-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard after he declined to be questioned following his deportation from the United States. Friedrich Karl Berger arrived in his native Germany in February after being ordered deported by a court in Memphis last year. A U.S. immigration judge ordered Berger deported after finding that his “willing service as an armed guard of prisoners at a concentration camp where persecution took place” constituted assistance in Nazi-sponsored persecution.

  • Watch Matt Gaetz keep trying to drag Tucker Carlson into his DOJ investigation

    Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) tried multiple times on Tuesday night to pull Tucker Carlson into the web of allegations made against him involving a possible relationship with an underage girl, but was rebuffed each time. Gaetz appeared on Carlson's Fox News show shortly after The New York Times reported the Department of Justice launched an investigation into whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel with him out of state. Gaetz told Carlson this was "verifiably false" and claimed it was part of an elaborate extortion scheme targeting his wealthy family. Gaetz alleged that the person blackmailing him claimed to have "specific connections inside the Biden White House. I don't know if that's true. They were promising that Joe Biden would pardon me. Obviously I don't need a pardon." Then, Gaetz quickly pivoted, and mentioned something that likely got many viewers at home firing up Google. "I'm not the only person on screen right now who has been falsely accused of a terrible sex act. You were accused of something that you did not do, and so you know what this feels like." Carlson replied that Gaetz was referring to "a mentally-ill viewer who accused me of a sex crime 20 years ago, it was not true and I'd never met the person." He tried to get the spotlight back on Gaetz, but the congressman wasn't done with Carlson just yet. "I can say that you and I went to dinner about two years ago, your wife was there and I brought a friend of mine, you'll remember her, and she was actually threatened by the FBI and told if she wouldn't cop to the fact that somehow I was involved in some pay-for -play scheme that she could face trouble," Gaetz said. "So I do believe there are people at the Department of Justice who are trying to smear me." Carlson pushed back at this attempt to make him a witness, saying, "I don't remember the woman you're speaking of or the context at all, honestly." When it was over, Carlson called the interview one of the "weirdest" ones he's "ever conducted," and said while he doesn't "quite understand" the case, "we'll bring you more when we find out." More stories from theweek.comJimmy Kimmel points out flaws in the GOP's anti-vaccine passport case, trawls Trump's new websiteKentucky Republicans change the rules so they could get to pick Mitch McConnell's replacementHow will America's accelerating COVID-19 vaccination drive affect the looming 4th wave of infections?

  • Biden expected to end Trump ban on temporary foreign workers

    U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to allow a proclamation from his Republican predecessor that had blocked many temporary foreign workers from coming into the United States to expire on Wednesday, according to three people familiar with the matter. The Democratic president has rolled back many of former President Donald Trump's immigration policies since taking office on Jan. 20 including last month revoking a proclamation that had blocked many applicants for permanent residency - known as a green card - from entering the United States. Trump first issued his directive on temporary foreign workers in June 2020 and renewed it through March 31 before leaving office, portraying it as necessary to protect American workers amid high unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Sharon Stone says she paid Leonardo DiCaprio's 'The Quick and the Dead' salary because the studio didn't want to hire him

    At the time, Leonardo DiCaprio was just starting his career and had yet to star in "Titanic" or "Romeo and Juliet."