Lululemon just released new pieces right in time for spring—shop our top picks

If you're looking to refresh your workout gear as part of your closet refresh this spring, we're partial to lululemon. The brand has newly released springtime apparel that any athleisure lover is sure to adore, from leggings and hoodies to jackets and bags.

Whether you exercise regularly or are just looking to get started, lululemon has the gear you need to make your workouts more enjoyable. Its pieces also make for great casual days out or even lounging around the house. Keep scrolling to shop our top picks from lululemon's springtime favorites.

1. Align High-Rise Pant

The bestselling Align-High Rise Pant is one of our favorite lululemon pieces.

If you're a fan of lululemon, then you're probably familiar with the Align High-Rise Pant. It's one of the brand's bestsellers and also one that we've tested and fallen in love with. These leggings are specifically designed for yoga, but they're also great for working from home. They're incredibly comfortable and soft, and they're made of a high-quality material that's built to last.

From $98 at lululemon

2. Scuba Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie

The Scuba Oversized Hoodie is made of ultra-soft fabric that'll keep you warm during morning jogs.

Every runner needs a lightweight hoodie for those chilly morning jogs in the spring and the Scuba Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie is a great pick. We loved the original for its high-quality material that's soft and warm while still being light and breathable. The hoodie is designed for times when you're on the move, making it great for runners and those who are always on the go.

$128 at lululemon

3. Pleated Shoulder Bag

The Pleated Shoulder Bag is designed to hold all of your workout essentials for your gym sessions.

If you frequent the gym or a weekly fitness class, then you already know the importance of owning a durable bag to tote around. Equal parts functional and stylish, the Pleated Shoulder Bag is made of long-lasting, water-repellent fabric that's 100% recycled nylon. The bag can hold 10 liters, giving you ample space for all of your workout gear.

$88 at lululemon

4. Relaxed-Fit Super-High-Rise Cargo Short

The Relaxed-Fit Cargo Short is perfect for everyday wear.

Although lululemon is known for its athletic wear, they also offer stylish pieces for everyday use like the new Relaxed-Fit Super-High-Rise Cargo Short. The shorts offer large pockets to hold your phone, wallet and other essentials. They offer four-way stretch and an ultra-soft material along the waistband. They're also water-repellent, making them great for unpredictable spring showers.

$118 at lululemon

5. Restfeel Women's Slide

The Restfeel Slide is designed to soothe feet post-workout.

Slides are convenient for those busy casual days running errands around town like the new Restfeel Women's Slide from lululemon. They're also great for wearing after an intense workout session because they're designed to soothe your feet post-workout. This slide comes in five colors and is also available for men.

$58 at lululemon

6. Define Cropped Jacket

The Define Jacket allows for breathability and ventilation to prevent overheating during a workout.

The Cropped Define Jacket is the perfect workout jacket. It's form fitting which allows for ample movement without the jacket getting in the way. It's specifically made for movement thanks to its extremely stretchy and soft fabric. The material is also breathable to provide ventilation and reduce sweating and overheating during workouts.

$118 at lululemon

