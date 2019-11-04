Lum Chang Holdings Limited (SGX:L19) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 4.2% Yield

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Lum Chang Holdings Limited (SGX:L19) is about to go ex-dividend in just 1 days. You can purchase shares before the 6th of November in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 22nd of November.

Lum Chang Holdings's next dividend payment will be S$0.01 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of S$0.02 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Lum Chang Holdings has a trailing yield of approximately 5.1% on its current stock price of SGD0.355. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Lum Chang Holdings's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Lum Chang Holdings paying out a modest 29% of its earnings. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It distributed 27% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That explains why we're not overly excited about Lum Chang Holdings's flat earnings over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last ten years, Lum Chang Holdings has lifted its dividend by approximately 1.8% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Lum Chang Holdings for the upcoming dividend? While it's not great to see that earnings per share are effectively flat over the ten-year period we checked, at least the payout ratios are low and conservative. In summary, while it has some positive characteristics, we're not inclined to race out and buy Lum Chang Holdings today.

