Here’s What Lumax Industries Limited’s (NSE:LUMAXIND) P/E Is Telling Us

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Lumax Industries Limited’s (NSE:LUMAXIND) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Based on the last twelve months, Lumax Industries’s P/E ratio is 17.53. That means that at current prices, buyers pay ₹17.53 for every ₹1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate Lumax Industries’s P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Lumax Industries:

P/E of 17.53 = ₹1432.15 ÷ ₹81.69 (Based on the year to September 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each ₹1 of company earnings. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

It’s great to see that Lumax Industries grew EPS by 25% in the last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 38% per year over the last five years. With that performance, you might expect an above average P/E ratio.

How Does Lumax Industries’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that Lumax Industries has a higher P/E than the average (16.3) P/E for companies in the auto components industry.

Lumax Industries’s P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Lumax Industries’s Balance Sheet

Lumax Industries’s net debt is 6.2% of its market cap. The market might award it a higher P/E ratio if it had net cash, but its unlikely this low level of net borrowing is having a big impact on the P/E multiple.

The Bottom Line On Lumax Industries’s P/E Ratio

Lumax Industries trades on a P/E ratio of 17.5, which is fairly close to the IN market average of 16.5. When you consider the impressive EPS growth last year (along with some debt), it seems the market has questions about whether rapid EPS growth will be sustained. Since analysts are predicting growth will continue, one might expect to see a higher P/E so it may be worth looking closer.