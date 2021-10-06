Lumber Bridge man charged for beer theft

Oct. 6—RED SPRINGS — Police here recently arrested a 50-year-old Lumber Bridge man for theft of beer and exiting a local Dollar General store through its emergency exit.

Donald Suggs of Chris Road in Lumber Bridge was arrested Sept. 29 with felony larceny by anti-inventory device and felony conspiracy after a Sept. 28 theft at the store on East Fourth Avenue, according to the Red Springs Police Department.

Suggs was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $40,000 secured bond, according to the police department.

He remained behind bars Tuesday afternoon, according to a Detention Center official.

On Sept. 29, police identified the vehicle allegedly used by Suggs in the theft and performed a traffic stop. Investigators arrived on scene and identified Suggs.

"Investigators released the driver after learning that he was not involved with the larceny," according to RSPD.

One day earlier, police responded about 1:26 p.m. to a theft at the store.

"Investigators learned that an unknown white male came into Dollar General pushing an empty shopping cart making his way through the store, finally stopping at the beer cooler. The unknown male was seen loading the shopping cart with several cases of beer and then exiting out of the rear emergency door exit of Dollar General," according to the police department.

He was seen placing the beer into a Buick sedan, which left the parking lot and traveled towards Lumberton, according to police. Investigators identified the vehicle's registration plate but could not locate it until Sept. 29.

"We want people to come to Red Springs and shop at our businesses but, if you come here to steal, then we will do whatever is needed by law to ensure that our citizens and businesses are safe," said Red Springs Chief of Police Brent Adkins.

"Red Springs is not the place where you want to break the law because we will catch you," Adkins said.