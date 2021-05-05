Lumber Futures Extend Record Rally to Top $1,500 for First Time

Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. inflation is unlikely to get out of control despite the unprecedented government spending that's been authorized in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Federal Reserve officials said."I think the risk of this scenario is remote," Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said Wednesday during a virtual conference hosted by the Levy Economics Institute of Bard College.Evans, a voter this year on the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee, has long been among the U.S. central bank's more dovish officials. But his message about the expected temporary nature of rising prices is widely shared at the Fed. It was echoed Wednesday by Boston's Eric Rosengren and Cleveland's Loretta Mester, who've in the past been more hawkish, as well as Fed Governor Michelle Bowman."The hawks are now doves," Neil Dutta, head of U.S. economics at Renaissance Macro Research LLC, said in an email.U.S. central bankers want to ensure investors and the U.S. public are not alarmed by higher inflation readings. They are playing down the risk of economic overheating that have been raised by critics of President Joe Biden's ambitious spending plans."Given that inflation has run low for so long, some increase in inflation expectations and actual inflation would be a welcome development," said Mester, who expects inflation to rise above the Fed's 2% goal this year before moving back down in 2022. "I wouldn't consider the increase in inflation I expect this year to be the type of sustainable increase needed to meet the forward guidance on our policy rate," she told the Boston Economic Club.Fed officials at their meeting last week held interest rates near zero and reaffirmed they would continue buying $80 billion of Treasuries and $40 billion of mortgage-backed securities a month until the economy had made "substantial further progress" toward their employment and inflation goals.Chair Jerome Powell said in a press conference afterward that would take "some time."MBS TaperRosengren said it was premature to focus on tapering, though the conditions might be met before the end of the year. And he sounded open to reducing MBS buying faster than Treasuries when the time comes."I do think that as we think about tapering one of the things that we are going to have to think about is at what speed we taper the Treasuries versus the mortgage-backed securities," he said in response to a question following a speech to the Boston College Carroll School of Management. "The mortgage market probably doesn't need as much support now. And in fact, one of my financial stability concerns would be if the housing market gets too overheated."In March, the FOMC published projections showing most officials didn't expect to begin raising the central bank's benchmark interest rate from its current near-zero level before 2024.The projections also showed expectations that inflation would remain at or slightly above 2% for the next three years, and the unemployment rate would gradually decline to its pre-pandemic level of 3.5% by the end of 2023.Bowman said some of those projections now appear outdated, with the recovery progressing more quickly than she had anticipated at the time they were published in March. The FOMC will issue updated projections when it next meets in mid-June. But she said that the the risk of inflation running persistently above the central bank's 2% target "still seems small" despite an improving economic outlook.