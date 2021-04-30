Lumber Extends Record Rally With Order Surge Straining Sawmills

Lumber Extends Record Rally With Order Surge Straining Sawmills
Marcy Nicholson
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Lumber futures extended a record rally as sawmills struggle to meet insatiable demand, with the biggest U.S. producer saying it’s sold out of some key homebuilding materials for the next several weeks.

Prices have quadrupled in the past year, buoyed by an unexpected surge in home building and renovations that caught sawmills off guard with low inventories. Demand has held strong since mid-June, keeping inventories low and costs high. That’s expected to have spurred record earnings for some lumber producers while adding more fuel to surging house prices.

Builders are scrambling to buy the wood products that they need, and paying increasingly high prices that they must pass along to home buyers as North America heads into its peak building season. The lumber rally has lifted the price of an average new single-family home by $35,872 over the past 12 months, according to the National Association of Home Builders.

Weyerhaeuser Co. Chief Executive Officer Devin Stockfish, speaking to analysts on Friday after the company reported record quarterly profit, said it’s sold out of oriented strand board, a cheaper and widely used stand-in for plywood, for the next five to six weeks. For lumber, the order book is sold out for the next two to three weeks, he said.

“We’re essentially off the market into the third quarter at this point, so those order files are really extended” in engineered wood products, Stockfish said. “On OSB, we’re five to six weeks out, so really at the outer edge of what we’re comfortable with in terms of order files. Even on lumber, we’re two to three weeks at this point, which for lumber is on the high end of where we typically have order files.”

Restarting Mills

Resolute Forest Products Inc. said Thursday it restarted a mill in Ontario that had been idle for two years, as well as one in Arkansas, and was running two shifts to keep up with demand. Weyerhaeuser said it expects strong residential building will keep wood demand high this year, and that the company will funnel more of its logs into the U.S. market to benefit from high prices.

The surge in lumber has ratcheted up expectations for forest-products company earnings. Weyerhaeuser’s results were slightly below estimates and shares dropped by as much as 6.6%.

While builders appear to be successfully passing along higher costs to home buyers, both Canfor Corp. and Weyerhaeuser executives expressed concern about soaring homebuilding and renovation costs.

“So far we haven’t seen the resistance you would expect,” Kevin Pankratz, senior vice president of sales and marketing for Canfor, said on a call with analysts Friday. “We do worry about that longer term, with respect to inflation and potential impact on demand destruction.”

Weyerhaeuser’s second-quarter outlook is “constructive” and will likely be its best ever, BMO Capital Markets analyst Mark Wilde said in a report.

Lumber futures for July delivery jumped by the exchange maximum $48, or 3.6%, to a fresh record high for the most-active contract of $1,376.50 per 1,000 board-feet on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Carter's Stock Popped Today

    Carter's said it earned an adjusted $1.98 per share, compared to the prior-year period when it lost $0.81 at the onset of the pandemic. Carter's chairman and CEO Michael D. Casey said in a statement the company realized growth in each of its retail, wholesale, and international business segments, resulting in "meaningfully" exceeding its own expectations. Carter's reported record gross profit margin and the best operating profit margin in more than 10 years.

  • If You're a True Purple Stan, You Need This New Purple iPhone 12

    It drops today, guys!

  • Cedric Jimenez to Direct Anti-Terrorism Investigation Thriller ‘November’ Starring Jean Dujardin (EXCLUSIVE)

    Cedric Jimenez, the French director of “The Connection,” the Rosamund Pike-starrer “HHhH” and “Bac Nord,” will next be directing “November,” an action-packed thriller set against the backdrop of the Paris terror attacks of 2015 with a prestigious cast led by Oscar-winning Jean Dujardin (“The Artist”), Anais Demoustier (“Alice and The Mayor”) and Sandrine Kiberlain (“In […]

  • U.S. Stocks Are Falling Despite Strong Earnings and Economic Data

    Asian markets fell after China put pressure on some big tech names, while Wall Street may face pressure, with Twitter dropping after downbeat results.

  • Twitter stock plunges as ‘relatively average’ earnings are a stark outlier

    Amid a booming quarter for many others in the digital-advertising industry, Twitter Inc.'s "relatively average" results aren't cutting it.

  • Cirrus Logic Shares Swoon on Earnings Miss. Blame Apple.

    (CRUS) shares are getting clobbered Friday after the chipmaker posted disappointing March quarter results while providing June quarter guidance that missed Street expectations. (CRUS) (ticker: CRUS) generates the vast majority of its revenue providing iPhone components to Apple—76% of the total in the latest quarter. Expectations heading into the earnings announcement were high, particularly given the strong quarter Apple reported earlier in the week.

  • Honeywell Drops a Stock Listing Bombshell

    Century old industrial giant (HON) is leaving the New York Stock Exchange, flipping its listing to (NDAQ) The surprise move is all about perception, but it does have stock implications for investors to weigh. The news might be a blow to NYSE, owned by (ICE) (ticker: ICE). “Honeywell is the world’s premier software-industrial company, shaping the future of technology and sustainability,” said CEO in a statement.

  • Biden-Powell Duo Seeks to Define an Era Like Reagan-Volcker Did

    (Bloomberg) -- Forty years ago, President Ronald Reagan and Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker oversaw a root-and-branch restructuring of the U.S. economy.Today, Joe Biden and Jerome Powell are trying to do the same thing -- only in reverse.In the Reagan-Volcker regime change, power in the economy shifted from the government to the market and from labor to the owners of capital. The emphasis was on efficiency, not equality, and on promoting supply, not demand.Monetary policy was put in charge of managing the economy and reining in inflation, while fiscal spending took a back seat. And the new priorities became entrenched –- at least until now.“The parameters of the economic system and of public policy went through profound changes at that time,” said Paul McCulley, the former Pacific Investment Management Co. executive who now teaches at Georgetown University. “We’re fundamentally going through exactly the same thing now.”As the U.S. emerges from the pandemic, Biden is reasserting the role of government spending and taxation in the economy -- first with the $1.9 trillion relief bill approved in March, and now with proposals to spend more than $4 trillion on public investments and programs aimed at lower and middle-income families, like child care and paid leave. He outlined the latest plan in an address to Congress late Wednesday.To help pay for them, the president has set his sights on the owners of capital. He’s calling for higher taxes on capital gains, corporations and the wealthy.“Trickle-down economics has never worked,” Biden told Congress late Wednesday in a speech outlining his plan -- using a phrase often applied to Reagan-era policies that favored the top earners. “It’s time to grow the economy from the bottom and the middle out.”Biden has also championed labor unions, openly backing the failed effort to organize workers at Amazon’s warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama.“Biden is more pro-union, more pro-redistribution, more pro-social welfare state, more pro-government spending in an uninhibited way than arguably anybody we’ve had since LBJ,” said Peterson Institute for International Economics President Adam Posen. He was referring to former President Lyndon Baines Johnson, whose Great Society programs in the 1960s expanded health care and lowered poverty.‘Very Benign’The Fed under Powell has undergone a regime change as well. Gone is the focus on capping inflation, the cornerstone of the Volcker Fed. Now the emphasis is on avoiding the deflation that has bedeviled Japan for decades.Rather than trying to offset the ultra-expansionary thrust of Biden’s policies, the Fed is amplifying them, as Powell again made clear to reporters on Wednesday. It’s keeping interest rates near zero -- and as the government’s budget deficit widened, the Fed bought up trillions of dollars of the resulting debt.Powell, whose term as Fed chair is up for renewal next year, is also all-in on Biden’s bid to lift labor’s share of the economic pie and spread the benefits of a hot jobs market to Black Americans and other groups that have historically been left behind.There are dangers in the paradigm shift that Biden and Powell are engineering. The economy could overheat and bring an unwelcome resurgence in inflation.“The risks of inflation are really picking up and the Fed is acting in a very benign manner,” said economic historian Michael Bordo, a professor at Rutgers University. He sees a danger that the Fed “gets co-opted so much” into backing the administration’s agenda that it loses the inflation-fighting credibility won by Volcker.‘The New View’It’s perhaps no surprise that Biden and Powell are staking out radically different policies than Reagan and Volcker did. The forces driving the economy have changed significantly.Back then, double-digit inflation was enemy number one. Volcker led the drive to bring it down, jacking up interest rates and plunging the economy into a deep recession.Reagan played a part as well, taking on the unions -- whose automatic cost-of-living pay increases contributed to the wage-price spiral –- by firing striking air traffic controllers in 1981 after they illegally walked off the job.The president also championed what’s known as supply-side economics. He cut taxes on capital and household income, especially for the wealthy, and loosened regulations in a bid to boost economic efficiency.“Reaganomics was based on this idea that there is a scarcity of supply of capital, goods and labor,” said Megan Greene, a senior fellow at Harvard Kennedy School. “The new view is that there is an oversupply of all of those things.”That oversupply has suppressed inflation and interest rates, held back economic growth and contributed to widening inequality. And it’s put a premium on government action to ensure that the economy doesn’t suffer from a chronic shortage of demand.Since the Fed has cut interest rates close to zero, the onus falls on fiscal policy. Fortunately, those same low rates means the government doesn’t have to pay nearly as much to run up big debts -- a point made repeatedly by Biden’s Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.‘Seize-Back of Power’The two paradigm shifts are alike in one sense: They’re both a backlash against what came before. In Reagan’s case, it was the increased sway of the government in the economy, which was seen as stifling enterprise and business dynamism.Biden’s presidency comes after an epoch of increasingly unfettered capitalism that failed to deliver benefits for many Americans -– a perception reinforced by the outsized impact of Covid-19 on those less well off.The changes wrought by Reagan and Volcker lasted for decades, a longevity that may be tough to match. With Biden’s Democrats only holding small majorities in Congress, political analysts say it’s almost inevitable that the president will have to pare back some of his more ambitious plans.Still, McCulley sees political and economic forces in train that will push the country down a similar path whatever happens to individual pieces of Biden’s agenda.“Income and wealth inequality was very much on the radar well before the pandemic, and was pointing to a seize-back of power by democracy from unbridled capitalism,” he said.(Updates with Biden speech in eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Disneyland is open again: Be ready for fewer rides, no meet-and-greets — and shorter lines

    The Disneyland and Disney California Adventure theme parks welcomed visitors for the first time in more than a year after being closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Stimulus checks boost U.S. consumer spending; inflation warming up

    U.S. consumer spending rebounded in March amid a surge in income as households received additional COVID-19 pandemic relief money from the government, building a strong foundation for a further acceleration in consumption in the second quarter. Other data on Friday showed labor costs jumped by the most in 14 years in the first quarter, driven by a pick-up in wage growth as companies competed for workers to boost production. The White House's massive $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus and rapidly improving public health are unleashing pent-up demand.

  • Strike ends at Volvo plant in Va. as tentative deal reached

    A strike at a Volvo plant in Virginia has ended following a tentative deal between the workers' union and automaker. The UAW Volvo Truck Council said Friday that Volvo Truck workers will be scheduled to return to their regular shifts on Monday. Ray Curry, UAW secretary-treasurer and director of the UAW heavy truck department, said in a statement that the workers achieved “significant gains toward fair pay, benefits and job security protections.”

  • Samsung heir Lee inherits key portion of patriarch's stake

    SEOUL (Reuters) -Stakes in Samsung Electronics and affiliates held by its late chairman were divided among his family and appear to bolster the control of his son and the company's vice chairman, Jay Y. Lee, regulatory filings showed on Friday. This is the first time the information has been publicly disclosed since Lee Kun-hee, credited with turning Samsung into the world's largest smartphone and memory chip maker, died last October. The inheritance was shared by his son Jay Y. Lee, daughters Lee Boo-jin and Lee Seo-hyun, and wife Hong Ra-hee.

  • Rudy Guiliani’s son stammers and stumbles when asked if his father would turn on Trump

    ‘No! I mean, he has – there is – I don’t really know what to, how to respond to this because it’s a theoretical,’ Andrew Giuliani stammered on CNN on Thursday

  • Gabrielle Union says she 'wasn't raised to be free, I was raised to conform' as she launches a kids book to empower young Black girls

    The actress explained that she wants her two-year-old daughter, Kaavia, affectionally nicknamed "shady baby," to grow up freer than she did.

  • Zoë Roth sells 'Disaster Girl' meme as NFT for $500,000

    Zoë Roth, 21, will use the money from the sale of a 2005 image of her to pay her student loan.

  • Biden meets with Jimmy Carter on president’s 100th day in office

    Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden travelled to Plains, Georgia on Thursday, hours after the president’s first address to a joint session of Congress to debut his expansive domestic agenda, to meet with his longtime ally Jimmy Carter. The visit also follows the recent death of Mr Carter’s vice president Walter Mondale, who died on 19 April in Minneapolis. “For decades, he has been my loyal and dedicated friend,” Mr Carter said in a filmed statement during the 2020 Democratic National Convention securing Mr Biden’s nomination.

  • ‘Next one to be thrown under the bus’: Michael Cohen issues ominous warning to Rudy Giuliani

    ‘Rudy, I told you so! I told you so!’ Mr Cohen says in an interview with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota

  • Trump bizarrely says Democrats were ‘choking’ on their masks at Biden’s Joint Session address

    Nancy Pelosi’s mask was ‘biggest mask’, says former president

  • Trump mocked as ‘petulant toddler’ after calling Biden ‘ungracious’ for not referencing him in joint address

    Former president spoke to Fox Business following Joe Biden’s speech to Congress on Wednesday

  • From defending lead pipes to the interrupting iPhone: The strangest GOP criticisms of Biden’s speech

    ‘This whole thing could have just been an email’