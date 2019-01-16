Is Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Potentially Undervalued?

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL), which is in the specialty retail business, and is based in United States, saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Lumber Liquidators Holdings’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Lumber Liquidators Holdings still cheap?

Good news, investors! Lumber Liquidators Holdings is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $18.27, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Lumber Liquidators Holdings’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Lumber Liquidators Holdings look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Lumber Liquidators Holdings. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since LL is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LL for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy LL. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Lumber Liquidators Holdings. You can find everything you need to know about Lumber Liquidators Holdings in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

