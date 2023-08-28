Lumber mill maintenance employee dies after being trapped in piece of machinery, police say

A lumber mill employee is dead after officials say he was found stuck inside a machine.

On Aug. 23, Phenix City police said officers received reports of a person trapped in a piece of equipment at the Phenix Lumber Company located on Cutrate Road.

When emergency personnel arrived, they were directed to the sawmill area of the plant, where officers were told that someone was stuck inside.

Officials said the body of 67-year-old James Streetman, a maintenance employee, was recovered by emergency personnel.

This is the second major incident at the lumber company.

Police said in May of 2020, Brandon Lee Vandyke was found dead inside a piece of equipment.

Authorities have not provided additional information regarding the investigations.

The circumstances surrounding the investigation remain ongoing.

