Lumber prices dropping after soaring during COVID. What’s that mean for building costs?

Bailey Aldridge
·3 min read

Lumber prices are continuing to drop from the sky-high levels reached this spring — but industry experts say those decreases haven’t yet resulted in lower home construction costs.

Supply shortages were met with elevated demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, driving lumber prices to historic levels. Futures prices tipped over $1,600 per 1,000 board feet in May, which is a jump of more than 300% from April 2020, according to the National Association of Home Builders.

Prices have steadily decreased since then, falling by more than 50% to just under $800 per board feet in early July. But they’re still higher than before the pandemic.

Will construction costs come down?

High lumber prices drove the average price of a new single-family home up by nearly $36,000 between April 2020 and May 2021 — pricing millions out of the market, the NAHB says.

But while lumber prices are decreasing, some experts say it could take some time for building costs — and home prices — to follow suit.

“While the price of framing lumber has dropped roughly 50% over the past seven weeks according to Random Lengths, prices paid by builders have declined by a fraction of that amount,” the NAHB wrote Wednesday. “The disconnect — which has always existed — is inherent to the lumber supply chain.”

The NAHB says home builders and remodelers will “begin to get price relief” once mill prices stabilize or substantially decrease “for an extended period.”

Fortune also reports that big-box retailers will start to lower prices on wood products as wholesale lumber prices fall.

But “each dip on the wholesale side” could take weeks or months to translate to store aisles, Fortune reports.

While decreasing lumber costs may not be reflected in the marketplace or construction costs yet, experts tell CBSDFW that they’re a “reliable predictor of what’s to come.”

“I kind of liken that to oil prices decreasing and then after a few weeks you’ll start to see it make its way to the pump,” Phil Crone, executive officer for the Dallas Builders Association, told the Dallas-Fort Worth TV station. “That’s what’s happening here. The future looks good.”

But experts also told the CBSDFW there are other factors keeping the costs of home construction and remodeling high, including disruptions to labor and the supply chain.

“Everything — labor, materials, all across the board — it’s all driving cost,” Thadd Reeves, co-founder of A. Gruppo Architects, told CBSDFW.

Why were costs so high in the first place?

Some sawmills were forced to shutdown at the beginning of the pandemic — putting a strain on supply.

At the same time, Americans stuck at home due to coronavirus-related restrictions stocked up on supplies for construction and do-it-yourself projects. Fortune reported that many potential homebuyers instead opted for new construction when record-low interest rates spurred a boom in the housing market.

The decrease in supply met with the increase in demand pushed lumber prices up, leaving the industry and government officials grappling with how to rebound supply and bring costs back down.

Even as lumber prices are decreasing, some industry experts have said costs could remain elevated above pre-pandemic levels for the foreseeable future.

“We moved up to extreme hyper-highs here over the first half of 2021 after a record move in 2020,” Kyle Little, chief operating officer at Sherwood Lumber, told Fox Business in June. “This adjustment that we’re going through right now is just that. We are seeing continued tremendous demand in the pipeline with continued supply chain problems throughout all parts of the lumber supply chain.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Resilient Tropical Storm Elsa kills 1 in Jacksonville, Florida, injures 10 in southeast Georgia

    A resilient Tropical Storm Elsa headed across the Georgia coast and into South Carolina Wednesday, killing one and injuring several others.

  • Portugal orders COVID test, vaccination proof at hotel check-in

    Scrambling to bring under control a worrying COVID-19 surge, tourism-dependent Portugal imposed stricter rules on Thursday, requiring holidaymakers to show a negative test, a vaccination certificate or proof of recovery to stay in hotels. Portugal's new daily case numbers have been rising steadily in recent weeks, returning to levels last seen in February when the country was under a strict lockdown to tackle what then was the world's worst coronavirus surge. Negative tests, vaccination certificates or proof of recovery will also be required to eat indoors at restaurants in 60 high-risk municipalities, including Lisbon and the city of Porto, on Friday evenings and at the weekend.

  • South Africa's Zuma hands himself over to police to begin sentence

    NKANDLA, South Africa (Reuters) -South African former President Jacob Zuma turned himself in to police on Wednesday to begin 15 months in jail for contempt of court, the culmination of a long legal drama seen as a test of the post-apartheid state's ability to enforce the rule of law. Police spokesperson Lirandzu Themba confirmed in a statement that Zuma was in police custody, in compliance with the Constitutional Court judgment. The Department of Correctional Services said in a separate statement that Zuma was admitted to Estcourt Correctional Centre, about 175 km (108 miles) from his rural homestead in Nkandla in eastern South Africa.

  • The 20 most popular things our readers bought from Amazon in June

    From bug zappers to iRobot robot vacuums and more, the most popular Amazon products in June have something for everyone.

  • Judge denies release for Jake Angeli, Phoenix man who raided Capitol wearing horned hat

    Judge Royce Lamberth denied release from custody for Phoenix QAnon believer Jake Angeli, who was caught on video storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

  • Colombia and Peru play for honor, 3rd place at Copa America

    Few teams want to play a third-place match in any tournament, even less so during the COVID-19 pandemic, but that's not the case for Colombia and Peru at the Copa America. Both teams have improved their confidence and camaraderie at the South American championship and will return to World Cup qualifiers in September with renewed hopes of going to Qatar next year. Colombia coach Reinaldo Rueda, who took over after Carlos Queiroz was fired, had only worked with his squad for two matches of World Cup qualifiers before the tournament.

  • U.S. considers visas for vulnerable Afghan women

    The Biden administration is considering an expedited visa path for vulnerable Afghan women who may become targets of the Taliban.That's according to U.S officials.Women politicians, journalists and activists continue to face intimidation, discrimination and violence.Human rights groups are calling for up to 2,000 visas specifically for vulnerable women and women's advocates.After the U.S military pull out of Afghanistan this month -advocacy groups have urged the White House to develop a plan to evacuate thousands which include those who have worked with foreign forces and translators.One of the officials also said men and minorities working in high-risk professions are also being considered.The White House declined to comment, but U.S. President Joe Biden said he will speak on Afghanistan on Thursday.Women police officers, media workers, judges and medical workers have been assassinated in Afghanistan as foreign military have left the country.Women who appear on TV and radio faced particular threats, Human Rights Watch wrote in April.Under the Taliban, women were barred from education or work, required to fully cover their bodies, and could not leave home without a male relative.

  • A gunmaker sent thousands of 'random cartoons' and gifs to Sandy Hook families' lawyers: court documents

    Lawyers representing families said they found more than 18,000 cartoons and more than 15,000 "random pictures" in documents provided by Remington.

  • Stephen Smith’s mother still mourns. Link to Murdaugh case renews focus on his death

    Why did it take six years for her son’s death to receive renewed attention? Why couldn’t investigators even privately give Sandy Smith some sense that her son’s case remained a priority?

  • Meghan and Harry’s former Chief of Staff says working with couple was ‘an incredible experience’

    Catherine St-Laurent also served as executive director in Sussex’s charity Archewell before stepping down to senior advisor

  • Jeff Bezos Has Stepped Down as Amazon CEO. How Much Is the Iconic Billionaire Worth?

    Jeff Bezos stepped down as CEO of Amazon -- the company he founded that made him a global figure -- on July 5, 2021. He chose that day for sentimental reasons. It was, after all, the 27th anniversary...

  • Moderna (MRNA) Begins Dosing in Study on mRNA Flu Vaccine

    Moderna (MRNA) doses the first participant in a phase I/II study on its quadrivalent mRNA-based vaccine candidate, mRNA-1010, against seasonal influenza.

  • Can Dogs Eat Pumpkin Pie? Here's Everything You Should Know

    The popular fall dessert contains a spice that can be harmful to pets.

  • Shelby American's 2021 F-150 offers 775 supercharged horses

    Shelby American showed off its 2021 Shelby F-150 Thursday, capitalizing on this year's Ford F-150 redesign with some new hardware and a little more power from its available supercharger. Apart from the upgrades Ford baked into its 2021 redesign, the Shelby model gets a slight bump in power – up to 775 horses (on 93 octane) from the 2020 Shelby F-150 and Super Snake's "mere" 770 – along with a revised suspension and all the other goodies you've come to expect from a Shelby custom. "With the growing demand for our muscle trucks worldwide, we spent the past year carefully improving and engineering our Shelby off-road version of the tough new Ford F-150," Shelby American Vice President of Operations Vince LaViolette said in the announcement.

  • Fauci tells unvaccinated to ‘get over’ politics of COVID vaccines as variants spread

    “Try and save your life, and that of your family, and that of the community.”

  • Watch: Aaron Rodgers sinks clutch birdie putt to win ‘The Match’

    Packers QB Aaron Rodgers made a birdie putt on No. 16 to win "The Match" for the NFL MVP and Bryson DeChambeau.

  • How sons of Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney are profiting from latest NIL policy

    Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney’s two sons are taking advantage of the new NIL policy. Here’s how.

  • Mind how you go: Queen Elizabeth strolls the cobblestones on visit to 'Coronation Street' set

    The cobblestones of "Coronation Street" are hard to walk on, but they rolled out a red carpet for Queen Elizabeth when she visited the set.

  • After entering Japan, Coupang continues its international expansion with Taiwan

    One month after entering Japan, its first international market, Coupang has launched in Taiwan. The South Korean e-commerce giant began offering its service in Taipei City’s Zhongshan neighborhood, allowing people there to order items through its app for on-demand delivery between 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., charging a delivery fee of 19 NTD (about 68 cents USD). Coupang is testing its service and will assess different models for its delivery infrastructure in Taiwan.

  • U.K. Probes Chinese Takeover of Country’s Biggest Chip Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- Britain’s national security advisor will examine the takeover of the country’s biggest semiconductor plant by a Chinese-owned company after lawmakers said it could threaten the country’s high-tech future.Nexperia NV acquired Welsh-based Newport Wafer Fab, which makes semiconductors mainly for the car industry, on Monday.“We are looking into it. I have asked the National Security Adviser to review,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Parliament on Tuesday.The U.K.’s Enterprise Act g