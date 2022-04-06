Lumberland resident dies Tuesday after 250-foot fall at Hawk's Nest

Lumberland resident Binh Ledinh died Tuesday after falling approximately 250 feet at the popular Hawk's Nest cliffs near Port Jervis, a spokesperson for the New York State Police said in a statement.

Ledinh, 42, had been operating a drone at the site Tuesday morning before it crashed 17 feet down a hill. He then went to recover it and ended up falling down a larger drop-off, Trooper Steven Nevel said, where he is believed to have succumbed to his injuries.

The Hawk's Nest area on Route 97 in Sparrow Bush is shown in this file photo.

A few hours later, Ledinh's wife reported him missing to State Police. Emergency responders could not reach Ledinh's location on foot, so the Orange County technical rescue team had to provide assistance.

Other agencies, including the Sparrow Bush and Port Jervis fire departments, assisted in the rescue effort.

Hawk's Nest scenic outlook

Hawk's Nest is a scenic outlook in Sparrow Bush that traces Route 97 along the Delaware River.

Ledinh's is not the first death to occur at Hawk's Nest, which feature scenic views and steep slopes. In 2012, a Yorktown woman died after falling off a ledge at the site, hitting her head on rocks beneath her.

