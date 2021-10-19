Lumberton Electric Utilities director resigns following DWI charge in city vehicle

Oct. 19—LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Electric Utilities director suspended for work after a DWI charge is no longer employed with the city, according to the Lumberton Human Resources Department.

Julius Lamar Brayboy, 44, was charged Sept. 27 in a driving while impaired case, according to information from the Lumberton Police Department. Officials said the car Brayboy was driving hit two light poles that afternoon, causing $4,000 worth of total damages.

Brayboy was cited for the charge and released, according to officials.

Brayboy was suspended through the end of that week for an investigation by management, according to Holt Moore III, the city's attorney. Moore said that Brayboy did not return to work after his suspension.

Brayboy's last day of employment was Oct. 6, according to the city's Human Resources Department.

"He did resign," Moore told The Robesonian on Monday. The attorney did not provide further details.

Brayboy had been employed within the Electric Utilities Department for 22 years, according to information from Lumberton's Human Resources Department. He was named director of the department Oct. 6, 2010 after serving in an interim role for five months. He began his career with the department on July 28, 1999.

On Sept. 27, the Pembroke resident was driving a 2019 Dodge Durango owned by the city about 4:29 p.m. when the vehicle traveling west on Center Street ran off the road to the right and struck a light pole before leaving the scene. Brayboy also struck a light pole when his vehicle traveled south about 5:13 p.m. on George Street, ran off the road to the left and hit the pole.

Estimated damages to the vehicle were listed at $6,600, according to the two reports completed on the separate crashes.

Speed was not a factor in the crash. However, alcohol impairment was listed on the report. The results of the alcohol test were listed at .19. According to state law, it is illegal to operate a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of 0.08 or higher.

Story continues

Brayboy will appear in court on Nov. 3 for charges of DWI and possession of an open container in passenger area and the civil revocation of his driver's license related to the incident, according to the court calendar posted on the North Carolina Judicial Branch's website.

He is also to appear in court Dec. 15 for DWI, hit and run failure to stop for property damage, and failure to maintain lane control, according to the website.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]