Lumberton firefighter charged with DWI

Feb. 1—LUMBERTON — The Lumberton firefighter placed on leave a little more than one month ago has been charged with DWI over the weekend, according to a Robeson County Detention Center official.

Lumberton Master Firefighter William Taylor Deese, 31, was placed on unpaid leave in December 2021 after being charged with simple assault — assault on a female, according to city officials.

Deese was arrested Sunday by Lumberton police in the area of Liberty Hill and Kahn Drive, and charged with DWI, possession of open container and driving left of center, according to a Robeson County Detention Center official. He has since been released from jail.

He is scheduled to appear in Robeson County Court for the charges on April 6, according to information from the North Carolina Judicial Branch website.

As of Monday afternoon, Deese remained on administrative leave, according to the Lumberton Human resources Department. Deese was hired on May 8, 2013.

Lumberton City Attorney Holt Moore III told The Robesonian the charge didn't affect his current leave status, which he described as "continuing."

"Mr. Deese was placed on unpaid, non-disciplinary administrative leave effective December 12th. We cannot provide an end date at this time," Moore said in a December 2021 statement.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

